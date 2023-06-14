Pro fighters make their picks for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

By Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, a battle of top-five middleweights goes down as Marvin Vettori takes on Jared Cannonier. Heading into the fight, Vettori is a -120 favorite while the American is a slight -106 underdog on FanDuel.

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

Ahead of the fight at UFC Vegas 75, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. The pros lean towards Vettori getting his hand raised, likely by decision in what should be a close, competitive fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori by decision, I think he grinds out Cannonier.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I think Vettori just outworks him along the cage and beats him.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I kind of feel like Cannonier might be able to pull it off. I was live watching the Vettori vs. Dolidze fight and I thought Dolidze won. I think Cannonier gets it done, he gots good pace and good pressure with his striking.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Marvin Vettori. Cannonier needs to knock him out to win and Marvin is as durable as they come.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Vettori. He seems to have improved his striking game a lot and we already know his wrestling and clinch game is there. Vettori also has a great chin and I think Cannonier’s path to victory is by KO.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Vettori. He isn’t afraid to get physical and is tough to knock out so I think he can make it a grinding type of fight to win a decision.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori. I just think they are similar striking but the difference is Vettori’s durability and wrestling.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Cannonier. That is a good fight though.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I like Cannonier. I think he returns to his old winning ways by landing the better shots and keeping it standing.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That’s going to be fun, but I think Vettori is going to grind him out. Vettori doesn’t have the power Cannonier has but he’s more well-rounded. Vettori will put on a high-level performance.

***

Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Beneil Dariush, Chris Daukaus, Dan Ige, Parker Porter, Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, Bryan Battle

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Modestas Bukauskas, Chase Hooper, John Castaneda

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Julianna Pena believes she finishes on top of Amanda Nunes rivalry: “A finish is better than a scorecard”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023
Dan Ige, Nate Landwehr, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Nate Landwehr

Nate Landwehr issues statement following loss to Dan Ige at UFC 289: “Ain’t no shame in my game man”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

UFC fighter Nate Landwehr has issued a statement following his defeat to Dan Ige at UFC 289 last weekend.

Miranda Maverick
UFC

Miranda Maverick reveals she received death threats and messages to commit suicide following loss at UFC 289: “It is insane”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

UFC fighter Miranda Maverick has opened up on some of the disturbing messages she’s received since her fight last weekend.

Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Watch | Jorge Masvidal attends Donald Trump’s post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana: “We got your back”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has come out in support of former president Donald Trump following his post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana.

Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas says fighting back at the Apex is a chance to "change the script," vows to finish Zac Pauga

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas wanted to fight in London in July but is ready for redemption at the UFC Apex.

Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd plans to "start faster" at PFL 5 believing she needs "a first-round finish" to advance to playoffs

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023
Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Alex Pereira shares footage of sparring with former opponent Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland did end up sparring with one another.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling questions Sean O'Malley's KO power, believes he'll finish "Suga" in the first round at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is confident he will be able to finish Sean O’Malley early at UFC 292.

Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo wants to settle "bad blood" against Brandon Moreno or fight Max Holloway at 145lbs if Merab Dvalishvili isn't healthy in time

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Henry Cejudo has two names in mind if Merab Dvalishvili isn’t able to get healthy in a timely fashion.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway praises former opponent Charles Oliveira and calls for Islam Makhachev rematch: "Excited to watch it"

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has high praise for Charles Oliveira.