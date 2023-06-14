Pro fighters make their picks for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, a battle of top-five middleweights goes down as Marvin Vettori takes on Jared Cannonier. Heading into the fight, Vettori is a -120 favorite while the American is a slight -106 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight at UFC Vegas 75, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. The pros lean towards Vettori getting his hand raised, likely by decision in what should be a close, competitive fight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier:
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori by decision, I think he grinds out Cannonier.
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I think Vettori just outworks him along the cage and beats him.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I kind of feel like Cannonier might be able to pull it off. I was live watching the Vettori vs. Dolidze fight and I thought Dolidze won. I think Cannonier gets it done, he gots good pace and good pressure with his striking.
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Marvin Vettori. Cannonier needs to knock him out to win and Marvin is as durable as they come.
Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Vettori. He seems to have improved his striking game a lot and we already know his wrestling and clinch game is there. Vettori also has a great chin and I think Cannonier’s path to victory is by KO.
Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Vettori. He isn’t afraid to get physical and is tough to knock out so I think he can make it a grinding type of fight to win a decision.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori. I just think they are similar striking but the difference is Vettori’s durability and wrestling.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Cannonier. That is a good fight though.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I like Cannonier. I think he returns to his old winning ways by landing the better shots and keeping it standing.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That’s going to be fun, but I think Vettori is going to grind him out. Vettori doesn’t have the power Cannonier has but he’s more well-rounded. Vettori will put on a high-level performance.
***
Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Beneil Dariush, Chris Daukaus, Dan Ige, Parker Porter, Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, Bryan Battle
Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Modestas Bukauskas, Chase Hooper, John Castaneda
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Exclusive MMA Interviews Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori UFC