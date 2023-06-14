Pro fighters make their picks for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori by decision, I think he grinds out Cannonier.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I think Vettori just outworks him along the cage and beats him.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I kind of feel like Cannonier might be able to pull it off. I was live watching the Vettori vs. Dolidze fight and I thought Dolidze won. I think Cannonier gets it done, he gots good pace and good pressure with his striking.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Marvin Vettori. Cannonier needs to knock him out to win and Marvin is as durable as they come.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Vettori. He seems to have improved his striking game a lot and we already know his wrestling and clinch game is there. Vettori also has a great chin and I think Cannonier’s path to victory is by KO.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Vettori. He isn’t afraid to get physical and is tough to knock out so I think he can make it a grinding type of fight to win a decision.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Marvin Vettori. I just think they are similar striking but the difference is Vettori’s durability and wrestling.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Cannonier. That is a good fight though.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I like Cannonier. I think he returns to his old winning ways by landing the better shots and keeping it standing.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That’s going to be fun, but I think Vettori is going to grind him out. Vettori doesn’t have the power Cannonier has but he’s more well-rounded. Vettori will put on a high-level performance.

Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Beneil Dariush, Chris Daukaus, Dan Ige, Parker Porter, Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, Bryan Battle

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Modestas Bukauskas, Chase Hooper, John Castaneda