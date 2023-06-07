Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

It’s no secret that Dana White isn’t a big fan of the media – especially in mixed martial arts. Whenever he’s called out regarding a particular topic, the boss often doesn’t respond in a very cordial way. He doesn’t particularly care who he offends in the process, as we’ve seen time and time again in interviews.

In many ways, that’s the luxury of being the man in charge. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the biggest game in town and likely will be for many, many years to come. Dana has shown no signs of slowing down and, as such, will continue to speak his mind.

In a recent interview, he’s once again opted to go all out on – you guessed it – the media for criticizing him for flying Robbie Fox out for a Power Slap event.

“100%. As an influencer [he flew him out]. Tell the rest of the media who think they’re professional to kiss your f***ing ass. Every one of those f***ing scumbags are a bunch of unprofessional f***ing douchebags. F*** every one of them. I would love to see which ‘professionals’ were calling you unprofessional. They’re a bunch of f***ing bloggers, they’re all full of s***, they’re a bunch of bloggers! They’re not media, they’re bloggers!”