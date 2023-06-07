Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

Dana White, The UFC

It’s no secret that Dana White isn’t a big fan of the media – especially in mixed martial arts. Whenever he’s called out regarding a particular topic, the boss often doesn’t respond in a very cordial way. He doesn’t particularly care who he offends in the process, as we’ve seen time and time again in interviews.

In many ways, that’s the luxury of being the man in charge. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the biggest game in town and likely will be for many, many years to come. Dana has shown no signs of slowing down and, as such, will continue to speak his mind.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE TRASHES MMA MEDIA FOR RUMORS REGARDING HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KHAMZAT CHIMAEV

In a recent interview, he’s once again opted to go all out on – you guessed it – the media for criticizing him for flying Robbie Fox out for a Power Slap event.

“100%. As an influencer [he flew him out]. Tell the rest of the media who think they’re professional to kiss your f***ing ass. Every one of those f***ing scumbags are a bunch of unprofessional f***ing douchebags. F*** every one of them. I would love to see which ‘professionals’ were calling you unprofessional. They’re a bunch of f***ing bloggers, they’re all full of s***, they’re a bunch of bloggers! They’re not media, they’re bloggers!”

White explodes

“Let me tell you how f***ing powerful and influential the media is. If it was up to the media, the UFC would’ve never f***ing made it, okay? If it was up to the media, we would’ve never gotten through COVID, if it was up to the media, who had any type of influence or power, if they mattered whatsoever, Power Slap would not be doing what it’s doing right now. Let them f***ing talk.”

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

