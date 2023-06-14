Michael Chandler eyes rematch with “absolute savage” Charles Oliveira following UFC 289: “See you at the top”

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Michael Chandler is eyeing a rematch with ‘absolute savage’ Charles Oliveira following the former champ’s win at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler

The lightweight co-main event at UFC 289 took place last Saturday, June 10th and saw Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) with ‘do Bronx’ achieving victory by knockout at 4:10 of Round 1 (see that here).

Chandler (23-8 MMA) and Oliveira do have a history as they met in the Octagon in May of 2021 at UFC 262. It was Oliveira defeating ‘Iron’ by TKO in round 2.

Posting a video to his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on the battle between Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira:

“Guys, Charles Oliveira is an absolute savage. Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Dariush on a long win streak, Charles Oliveira obviously with a ton of fire still in his belly wanting to get that UFC title. Charles Oliveira showed up under the brightest lights, the biggest opportunity, a title eliminator to get him back to a title shot. And it remains to be seen if he will get the next title shot against Islam Makhachev, but the way that he fought Saturday night at UFC 289, the dude looks like he is coming back for that title.”

Continuing ‘Iron’ elaborated on Oliveira’s success (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The biggest thing that needs to be said about this performance: This is a title eliminator. This is Charles Oliveira staking his claim that I am one of the best lightweights on the planet. He’s proven it time and time again. Charles Oliveira 2.0 was our champion for four fights or so. Finishing (Dustin) Poirier, finishing myself, finishing (Justin) Gaethje. Obviously, losing to Makhachev. But this was a statement fight.”

Concluding, Michael Chandler said he’d like to share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira again:

“I hope to share the octagon with him again, eventually. I would like to run that one back, obviously. But the way he looked that night against Dariush (at) UFC 289 was absolutely masterful. Hat’s off to you Charles, God bless. See you at the top.”

For now, after filming ‘TUF 31’ opposite opposing coach Conor McGregor, the expectation is that Chandler will face McGregor (22-6 MMA) in the cage later this year.  The UFC have yet to confirm a date and location for the match-up.

Would you like to see Chandler vs Oliveira II?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

