Ilia Topuria’s brother Aleksandre announces UFC signing: “Joining the major league!”

The brother of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria, has now signed with the UFC.

‘El Matador’ is the greatest at 145 pounds at the moment. Fresh off his knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, Ilia Topuria will face current ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway in October. Headlining UFC 308, the featherweight titleholder will look to add ‘Blessed’ to his list of victims.

It’s possible that Ilia Topuria will be fighting on the same card as his brother when he returns. The older brother of ‘El Matador’ is Aleksandre Topuria, who currently holds a 5-1 record inside the cage. Nicknamed ‘El Cazador’, the 28-year-old is riding a three-fight winning streak as of now.

It appears that the winning streak was enough for Aleksandre Topuria to sign with the UFC. The bantamweight prospect himself announced the signing earlier today on social media. In a lengthy statement, Topuria wrote that he’s excited to get to test himself in the company where his brother is now champion.

Ilia Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria signs with the UFC

“As many of you know my personal goal and challenge for many years has been to earn my brother a world champion belt.” Aleksandre Topuria wrote on Instagram. “I was taking his personal trainer position and thank God the goal is accomplished. Proud and grateful to have my brother’s achievement, now it’s time to protect the belt and of course, I’ll be there for him.”

He continued, “Meanwhile, the will to fight in my mind and heart has never vanished, so I have not stopped, I have not stopped doing my thing. This time I’m transferring to the major league. I would like to inform you that I officially signed a contract with “Ultimate Fighting Championship”. Lastly, I would like to thank all the people who have been part of this important journey.”

As of now, Aleksandre Topuria doesn’t have a date for his UFC debut. However, it’s very possible that he will be added to the undercard of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway in October. As of now, that Abu Dhabi card only has a few bouts attached.

What do you make of this UFC signing? Who do you want to see Aleksandre Topuria fight in his debut?