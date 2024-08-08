Ilia Topuria’s brother Aleksandre announces UFC signing: “Joining the major league!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

The brother of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria, has now signed with the UFC.

Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria

‘El Matador’ is the greatest at 145 pounds at the moment. Fresh off his knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, Ilia Topuria will face current ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway in October. Headlining UFC 308, the featherweight titleholder will look to add ‘Blessed’ to his list of victims.

It’s possible that Ilia Topuria will be fighting on the same card as his brother when he returns. The older brother of ‘El Matador’ is Aleksandre Topuria, who currently holds a 5-1 record inside the cage. Nicknamed ‘El Cazador’, the 28-year-old is riding a three-fight winning streak as of now.

It appears that the winning streak was enough for Aleksandre Topuria to sign with the UFC. The bantamweight prospect himself announced the signing earlier today on social media. In a lengthy statement, Topuria wrote that he’s excited to get to test himself in the company where his brother is now champion.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN ARGUES THAT SEAN O’MALLEY IS THE BIGGEST STAR IN MMA: “HE’S THE GUY AROUND HERE”


Ilia Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria signs with the UFC

“As many of you know my personal goal and challenge for many years has been to earn my brother a world champion belt.” Aleksandre Topuria wrote on Instagram. “I was taking his personal trainer position and thank God the goal is accomplished. Proud and grateful to have my brother’s achievement, now it’s time to protect the belt and of course, I’ll be there for him.”

He continued, “Meanwhile, the will to fight in my mind and heart has never vanished, so I have not stopped, I have not stopped doing my thing. This time I’m transferring to the major league. I would like to inform you that I officially signed a contract with “Ultimate Fighting Championship”. Lastly, I would like to thank all the people who have been part of this important journey.”

As of now, Aleksandre Topuria doesn’t have a date for his UFC debut. However, it’s very possible that he will be added to the undercard of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway in October. As of now, that Abu Dhabi card only has a few bouts attached.

What do you make of this UFC signing? Who do you want to see Aleksandre Topuria fight in his debut?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev

Dricus Du Plessis warns Islam Makhachev of pursuing middleweight title: "He's dreaming real big"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen argues that Sean O'Malley is the biggest star in MMA: "He's the guy around here"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: "The words that he screamed..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledges his upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya might have racial overtones, but not because of anything he did or said.

Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: "See him there"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for potential UFC interim lightweight title fight

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for his potential UFC interim lightweight title fight.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya plans to send fans a reminder in UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: “I am still that dude”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad get heated in latest social media exchange: “You were protected by UFC”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

UFC welterweight’s Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad got heated in their latest social media exchange.

Angela Lee
ONE Championship

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee has revealed that she once considered a move to the UFC.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor

Ben Askren can't understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has questioned why Conor McGregor has such a passionate hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka declares he is "training everywhere" in preparation for UFC return

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has provided an update on his training as he gears up for a potential return to the cage.