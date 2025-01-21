What’s next for the stars of UFC 311?

The UFC was in Inglewood, California for a solid UFC 311 card on Saturday, as the event saw two titles on the line.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev took on Renato Moicano on 24 hours’ notice as he looked to defend his lightweight title. The co-main event saw Merab Dvalishvili defending his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Ultimately, it was Makhachev who won by first-round submission while Dvalishvili beat Nurmagomedov by decision to hand him his first career loss as both champions defended their belts. Following UFC 311, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 311.