What’s next for the stars of UFC 311?

By Cole Shelton - January 20, 2025

The UFC was in Inglewood, California for a solid UFC 311 card on Saturday, as the event saw two titles on the line.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev took on Renato Moicano on 24 hours’ notice as he looked to defend his lightweight title. The co-main event saw Merab Dvalishvili defending his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Ultimately, it was Makhachev who won by first-round submission while Dvalishvili beat Nurmagomedov by decision to hand him his first career loss as both champions defended their belts. Following UFC 311, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 311.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Arman Tsarukyan but on Friday he pulled out and Renato Moicano got the title shot. Makhachev ended up making quick work of Moicano as he got him down and submitted the Brazilian with a choke.

Following UFC 311, Dana White said Tsarukyan likely won’t get the next title shot. However, I think that was more due to the heat of the moment and ultimately it will be Tsarukyan getting the next shot in the summer.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano had a chance to shock the world at UFC 311 but he fell shot as he was submitted by Islam Makhachev. Moicano didn’t have much to lose. However, he did have a moment as it appeared he dropped Makhachev but it was just a slip.

Moicano could just be rebooked against Beneil Dariush, but the fight to make is the Brazilian vs Paddy Pimblett. The Brazilian will be able to make a quick turnaround. A fight against Pimblett would be highly anticipated and the winner could be a win away from a title shot.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Merab Dvalishvili pulled off the upset as he beat Umar Nurmagomedov by decision at UFC 311. Dvalishvili lost the first two rounds but he had success in the final three rounds to win the fight.

Nurmagomedov has beaten most of the top contenders, but the likely next fight is a rematch against Sean O’Malley. O’Malley doesn’t deserve the title shot. But, he’s a big name and it would be a fight that can headline a pay-per-view card.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov suffered his first career loss at UFC 311. Nurmagomedov fought well early on but he faded in the final three rounds and he lost the decision.

Nurmagomedov is still one of the top bantamweights. So, he will only need a win or two to get a title shot. A logical next fight is to face the winner of Song Yadong vs Henry Cejudo which takes place at UFC Seattle.

