Jake Shields provides positive update on his longtime friend Nick Diaz

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields has provided a positive update regarding the health of his longtime friend Nick Diaz.

Nick Diaz

As we know, Nick Diaz is a mixed martial arts legend. He may not be known as one of the greatest of all time, but he’s still an exceptional talent who had some incredible moments in his career. Recently, he was scheduled to return against Vicente Luque – only for the fight to be pulled.

Ever since, there have been plenty of question marks regarding his future. Many are concerned for his overall health, and that much is an understatement.

Jake Shields, who is a close friend of Diaz’s, provided a positive update on Nick during a recent podcast appearance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OverDogs Podcast (@overdogspodcast)

Shields provides Diaz update

“He’s doing a lot better. I’m not going to get into anything personal with him, but he had some stuff that’s been going on for a little while. It’s finally heading in the right direction. So, I’m hopeful for Nick, because he’s you know, like, a brother to me, one of my best friends. But you know, life is tough sometimes. Ups and downs, things can happen.

“Nick was dealing with something and I think it’s headed in the right direction. I haven’t felt that way in a long time, but I finally feel a lot better with that situation. But we’ll see, time will tell, because I’m so close to him, so it’s painful to watch someone struggling with some things. but I think he’s finally gonna be better.”

Do you believe we will ever see Nick Diaz compete again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

