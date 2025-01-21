Jake Shields provides positive update on his longtime friend Nick Diaz

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields has provided a positive update regarding the health of his longtime friend Nick Diaz.

As we know, Nick Diaz is a mixed martial arts legend. He may not be known as one of the greatest of all time, but he’s still an exceptional talent who had some incredible moments in his career. Recently, he was scheduled to return against Vicente Luque – only for the fight to be pulled.

Ever since, there have been plenty of question marks regarding his future. Many are concerned for his overall health, and that much is an understatement.

Jake Shields, who is a close friend of Diaz’s, provided a positive update on Nick during a recent podcast appearance.