UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev has called on the UFC to book a lightweight title eliminator rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

This weekend, Islam Makhachev was initially scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, due to a cut in training, Oliveira was forced to pull out. Now, Alexander Volkanovski will be taking his place for a rematch of his own.

This leaves Oliveira somewhat out in the cold, which is where Justin Gaethje also finds himself. The American sensation won the BMF title earlier this year with an emphatic knockout win over Dustin Poirier but now, he has his sights set on the undisputed gold at 155 pounds.

In the eyes of Islam Makhachev, it makes all the sense in the world for the two to square off for the right to face him – if he gets past Alexander Volkanovski, that is.