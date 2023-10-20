UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

By Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has called on the UFC to book a lightweight title eliminator rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje

This weekend, Islam Makhachev was initially scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, due to a cut in training, Oliveira was forced to pull out. Now, Alexander Volkanovski will be taking his place for a rematch of his own.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE TELLS CHARLES OLIVEIRA HE “HITS HARD AS F**K” IMMEDIATELY AFTER UFC 274 LOSS (VIDEO)

This leaves Oliveira somewhat out in the cold, which is where Justin Gaethje also finds himself. The American sensation won the BMF title earlier this year with an emphatic knockout win over Dustin Poirier but now, he has his sights set on the undisputed gold at 155 pounds.

In the eyes of Islam Makhachev, it makes all the sense in the world for the two to square off for the right to face him – if he gets past Alexander Volkanovski, that is.

Makhachev backs Oliveira vs Gaethje 2

“I’m pretty sure that after this fight, there’s already two definite opponents that are ready for a fight with me,” Makhachev said at Wednesday’s UFC 294 media day. “I think the two of them should fight each other so we have an actual No. 1 contender for the belt.”

Makhachev went on to discuss his impending match-up with Volkanovski.

“Honestly, after the first fight, many people talking about the fight and many people wanting to watch this rematch,” Makhachev said. “I’m really happy because right now they can give me anyone, but I’m really happy because they give me Volkanovski because last time I fought in his arena, his area. Now it’s Abu Dhabi and everything on my side.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Islam Makhachev on this? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Alex Volkanovski

Daniel Cormier explains why he would have advised Alexander Volkanovski to “hold off” on accepting Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Max Holloway, UFC 240
Islam Makhachev

Max Holloway breaks down Makhachev-Volkanovski 2: "It's gonna be a tough fight"

Zain Bando - October 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was back for another edition of “Blessed Breakdowns,” as he previewed UFC 294, taking place Saturday morning (in the United States), which will be live from Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is "very hungry" to make "inevitable return"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is getting antsy to make his MMA return.

Jennifer Maia
UFC

UFC parts ways with former title challenger Jennifer Maia after recent loss

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with Jennifer Maia after her recent loss.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev get heated in a back-and-forth over rehydration: "He needs all the advantages"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023
Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight: "A perfect fight for the Chechen"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s move to 185 pounds.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez opens up on struggles in jail after arrest: "Appreciate what you have"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up a bit about his legal situation.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

'Biased' Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "You want to see the best fight the best"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.