Daniel Cormier explains why he would have advised Alexander Volkanovski to “hold off” on accepting Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

By Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why he would’ve advised Alexander Volkanovski against a short notice meeting with Islam Makhachev.

Alex Volkanovski

This weekend at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to do the unthinkable. With less than two weeks to prepare, he will step in and battle Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It will serve as the second time he’s done so following their collision at the start of the year, which ended in a decision win for Makhachev.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA EXPLAINS WHY HE’S PICKING ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI TO FINISH ISLAM MAKHACHEV AT UFC 294: “HIS 8 MILE MOMENT”

Volkanovski, despite the short notice nature of the bout, seems pretty confident in his ability to get the job done. Of course, whether or not that’s a misguided view remains to be seen, but if anyone can do it, it’d be ‘The Great’.

In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, though, this wasn’t the best move from the Australian sensation.

Cormier questions Volkanovski

“If I’m being completely honest, I would’ve said ‘Hold off, let’s get a fair opportunity’,” Cormier said of Volkanovski. “Let’s get a full camp, a chance to go out there and do what we did last time with all the information we gathered in the first fight. You can’t put all of that into play…even when he’s completely prepared for everybody else, he’s still kinda have his mind set on Islam.

“I believe that he knew that it was going to be Charles, he thinks Justin Gaethje is going to be next, so the opportunity may pass him by. But, I would’ve probably waited.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s assessment of the fight? What do you think is going to happen when Alexander Volkanovski battles Islam Makhachev this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Volkanovski Daniel Cormier Islam Makhachev UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023
Max Holloway, UFC 240
Islam Makhachev

Max Holloway breaks down Makhachev-Volkanovski 2: "It's gonna be a tough fight"

Zain Bando - October 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was back for another edition of “Blessed Breakdowns,” as he previewed UFC 294, taking place Saturday morning (in the United States), which will be live from Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is "very hungry" to make "inevitable return"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is getting antsy to make his MMA return.

Jennifer Maia
UFC

UFC parts ways with former title challenger Jennifer Maia after recent loss

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with Jennifer Maia after her recent loss.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev get heated in a back-and-forth over rehydration: "He needs all the advantages"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a heated back-and-forth over rehydration during the UFC 294 press conference.

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight: "A perfect fight for the Chechen"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023
Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez opens up on struggles in jail after arrest: "Appreciate what you have"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up a bit about his legal situation.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

'Biased' Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "You want to see the best fight the best"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.

Dana White and Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Dana White defends "pain in the ass" Paulo Costa after withdrawing from UFC 294: "It's legit"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has defended Paulo Costa following his withdrawal from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.