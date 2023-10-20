Daniel Cormier explains why he would have advised Alexander Volkanovski to “hold off” on accepting Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Daniel Cormier has explained why he would’ve advised Alexander Volkanovski against a short notice meeting with Islam Makhachev.

This weekend at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to do the unthinkable. With less than two weeks to prepare, he will step in and battle Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It will serve as the second time he’s done so following their collision at the start of the year, which ended in a decision win for Makhachev.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA EXPLAINS WHY HE’S PICKING ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI TO FINISH ISLAM MAKHACHEV AT UFC 294: “HIS 8 MILE MOMENT”

Volkanovski, despite the short notice nature of the bout, seems pretty confident in his ability to get the job done. Of course, whether or not that’s a misguided view remains to be seen, but if anyone can do it, it’d be ‘The Great’.

In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, though, this wasn’t the best move from the Australian sensation.