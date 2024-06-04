Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White claims Jon Jones is still the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC

Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on Dana White claiming that Jon Jones is still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Last weekend, Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302. In doing so, he successfully retained his UFC lightweight championship. Of course, he had to face some adversity in order to get the job done, as you’d expect against someone like ‘The Diamond’.

Following the fight, it was clear to all that Islam is the number one guy at lightweight – and, for many, the number one guy in the entire company. However, Dana White disagrees with that theory, as he noted during the post-fight press conference.

RELATED: Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

When given a chance to respond, Makhachev had the following to say.