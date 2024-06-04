Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White claims Jon Jones is still the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC
Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on Dana White claiming that Jon Jones is still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Last weekend, Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302. In doing so, he successfully retained his UFC lightweight championship. Of course, he had to face some adversity in order to get the job done, as you’d expect against someone like ‘The Diamond’.
Following the fight, it was clear to all that Islam is the number one guy at lightweight – and, for many, the number one guy in the entire company. However, Dana White disagrees with that theory, as he noted during the post-fight press conference.
When given a chance to respond, Makhachev had the following to say.
Makhachev reacts to White’s view
“I don’t know – maybe it’s his opinion,” Makhachev said. “I think I saved this card today because all these fights were boring and all arena almost sleep. We showed with Dustin a great performance. Dana gave me two bonuses. Before when I remember I had the first contract I would get very happy when I have bonus, but now it’s OK.”
“I think Dustin prepared for this fight very well,” Makhachev said. “He said this was his last chance, and I think they did a great job. He improved his wrestling defense.
“I think my mistake in this fight is that I have to believe in my striking more because I show my striking today. I landed a lot of good punches and the first punches, I almost knocked him down. If I believe more, I think I can knock him out. But it’s OK. I’m happy to finish him on the ground.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
