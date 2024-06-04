Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167 with Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, and John Castaneda

In the 167th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Louisville.

We’re first joined by fourth-ranked middleweight and one-half of the main event Jared Cannonier (2:05). Next, UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (19:20) comes on. UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann (34:10) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight (56:57).

Jared Cannonier opens up the show to preview his UFC Louisville main event fight against Nassourdine Imavov. Cannonier talks about his layoff and why he has been off for a year. He then chats about being disappointed with this fight, proving the doubters wrong, and what a win does for him. He then chats about his goal for the year.

Dustin Jacoby joins the show to preview his UFC Louisville co-main event fight against Dominick Reyes. Dustin talks about his loss to Alonzo Menifield and what he took away from that. He then chats about getting the opportunity to fight a big name like Reyes. Dustin talks about Dominick’s chin and how he sees the fight playing out, he then talks about what a win does for him and his goal this year.

Cody Stamann comes on to preview his UFC Louisville fight against Taylor Lapilus. Cody chats about his layoff, what injury caused it, and this fight against Lapilus. He then chats about the style matchup and why Cody plans to go back to his roots and use his wrestling to get the win. Cody then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for this year.

John Castaneda closes out the program to discuss his UFC Louisville fight against Daniel Marcos. John talks about getting to fight the undefeated fighter and the style matchup against him. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for the year.

