UFC Louisville: ‘Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov‘ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC makes its return to Louisville this weekend as Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov prepare to clash in a blockbuster middleweight bout.

Event: UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov

Date: Saturday, 8th June 2024

Location: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Kentucky)

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (5pm EST prelims, 8pm EST main card)

Off the heels of UFC 302 in Newark, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading back out on the road this week. They’ll be venturing over to Louisville, Kentucky with the main event of the evening seeing Jared Cannonier take on Nassourdine Imavov. While it isn’t exactly a number one contender fight, the winner will certainly take a big step forward in their pursuit of the gold.

Courtesy of UFC.com, we’re here to give you a clearer picture of what the card looks like this Saturday.