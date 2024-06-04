UFC Louisville: ‘Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov‘ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

The UFC makes its return to Louisville this weekend as Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov prepare to clash in a blockbuster middleweight bout.

Jared Cannonier

Event: UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov
Date: Saturday, 8th June 2024
Location: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Kentucky)
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (5pm EST prelims, 8pm EST main card)

Off the heels of UFC 302 in Newark, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading back out on the road this week. They’ll be venturing over to Louisville, Kentucky with the main event of the evening seeing Jared Cannonier take on Nassourdine Imavov. While it isn’t exactly a number one contender fight, the winner will certainly take a big step forward in their pursuit of the gold.

RELATED: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov set to headline UFC Louisville

Courtesy of UFC.com, we’re here to give you a clearer picture of what the card looks like this Saturday.

UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov – Main Card (8pm EST)

Middleweight – Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Light heavyweight – Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

Bantamweight – Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Middleweight – Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Middleweight – Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Welterweight – Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano

UFC Louisville – Prelims (5pm EST)

Lightweight – Thiago Moises vs. Ludovít Klein

Welterweight – Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

Women’s flyweight – Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bantamweight – Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

Bantamweight – John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

Women’s strawweight – Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

Bantamweight – Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

Women’s strawweight – Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar

It may not be as stacked as UFC 302 or UFC 303, but there’s certainly a lot to get excited about as we get ready for this weekend.

Are you excited to see how this card plays out? Who do you back to win the main event – Jared Cannonier or Nassourdine Imavov? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

