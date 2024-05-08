Wei Rui takes aim at Jonathan Haggerty’s kickboxing gold: “The next challenger”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Following his successful ONE Championship debut, Wei Rui feels that he has rightfully earned the opportunity to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Wei Rui

His maiden appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization left a lasting impression. At ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, he faced none other than former divisional ruler and current #1-ranked contender Hiroki Akimoto.

This was no ordinary assignment for the K-1 Champion. There, he and Akimoto engaged in a back-and-forth battle.

After three grueling rounds of intense action, Wei walked away with a close unanimous decision.

Having overcome such a tough opponent in his first outing, he sees his victory over Akimoto as a stepping stone to a date with Haggerty.

“I think I am qualified to be the next belt challenger. Because, as you know, Hiroki used to be the champion, and I beat him. That means I can definitely [challenge for] the belt,” he said.

However, Wei understands that he must bide his time before getting a crack at one of Haggerty’s belts.

The Englishman is scheduled to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

This delay, though, is seen as a blessing in disguise by Wei. He believes it gives him ample time to prepare meticulously for a potential clash with Haggerty.

“Challenging the champion, of course, is not an easy thing to do. I have to prepare a lot, and I think, in the next stage, I will focus on my training. I will follow a long-term, systematic training plan,” he said.

Wei Rui feels he outperformed Hiroki Akimoto

The outcome of Wei Rui’s bout with Hiroki Akimoto has sparked debates among fans regarding who truly emerged victorious.

Reflecting on his encounter with Akimoto, Wei is confident that he did enough to secure a convincing victory.

“He did a lot of crazy things,” Wei said. “But he didn’t really dominate the fight as you could see him struggling. He can’t fight at my pace, and I’m always unpredictable. That is also my greatest technique.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kang Ji Won

Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024
Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev KOs Halil Amir to bring home $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Akbar Abdullaev emerged as the sole recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell aims to reclaim strawweight Muay Thai crown: "I will get it back"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Smilla Sundell wants nothing more than to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers — the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang wants "chance to compete" at stacked ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2024

Eduard Folayang is convinced that an invitation for Filipino fighters to compete at ONE 168: Denver would be a game-changer.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin throws support behind Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin backs his Russian compatriot Natalia Diachkova as she gears up for the most crucial bout of her career.

Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan, Anissa Meksen battle for inaugural ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan ventures over into the kickboxing world to take on one of the sport’s greats for World Title glory. 

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3, fans are in for an unforgettable ride.

Bianca Basilio
ONE Championship

Bianca Basilio promises to finish Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Bianca Basilio sees her next outing as a chance to redeem herself on the global stage.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo to lock horns with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Excitement is brewing as top-ranked contenders Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex gear up to face each other in a thrilling bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.