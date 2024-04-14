Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302
UFC president Dana White has announced that Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.
Off the back of UFC 300, the Ultimate Fighting Championship are riding high. Of course, one of the biggest discussions coming out of the event is what’s going to happen at lightweight. As we know, Max Holloway is now considered to be a big contender at 155 pounds after finishing Justin Gaethje.
Another man who got a big win recently was Dustin Poirier. He knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, cementing himself as a top contender once again.
Now, it’s time for ‘The Diamond’ to try and finish his story as he gears up for a blockbuster showdown with Islam Makhachev.
Islam x Poirier for the 155 title is official for 302 on June 1 in Newark, per Dana White.
Costa x Strickland, 5 rounds is the co-main.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2024
Makhachev vs Poirier confirmed
Dustin Poirier has been in this position before. He couldn’t get it done against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he couldn’t get it done against Charles Oliveira. Despite those setbacks, though, he’s the kind of guy that fits right into the title picture. He is a force of nature and he absolutely refuses to go quietly into the night. Makhachev, meanwhile, is starting to build a reputation for himself as one of the best lightweights of all time.
Nobody really knows how this contest is going to play out. Sure, Islam is going to be viewed as a heavy favorite, but that goes without saying. Poirier has never been one to back down from a challenge, and you bet he isn’t going to start now.
What do you believe Dustin Poirier can achieve in a showdown with Islam Makhachev? If you had to pick right now, who do you think wins this fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
