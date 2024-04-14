Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

UFC president Dana White has announced that Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Off the back of UFC 300, the Ultimate Fighting Championship are riding high. Of course, one of the biggest discussions coming out of the event is what’s going to happen at lightweight. As we know, Max Holloway is now considered to be a big contender at 155 pounds after finishing Justin Gaethje.

Another man who got a big win recently was Dustin Poirier. He knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, cementing himself as a top contender once again.

Now, it’s time for ‘The Diamond’ to try and finish his story as he gears up for a blockbuster showdown with Islam Makhachev.