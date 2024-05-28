PHOTOS: Dustin Poirier shows off custom floral shorts he’ll wear for UFC 302 title shot
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will mimic a two-time Octagon rival when he faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
Poirier’s third lineal UFC lightweight title shot will come to fruition this Saturday at UFC 302 in Newark. He returns after knocking out Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 to earn what is likely his final shot at lineal UFC gold.
Poirier is locked in ahead of UFC 302 fight night. Pulling off an upset over Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title will add another accolade to his impressive resume inside the cage.
Similar to Max Holloway‘s custom shorts he donned at UFC 300, Poirier will have a unique wardrobe choice for what could be his fighting swan song.
Dustin Poirier will rock floral shorts for UFC 302 headliner
In a recent Instagram post, Poirier shared the shorts he’ll wear against Makhachev at UFC 302.
“Got them custom boys!!” Poirier posted Tuesday.
The UFC has allowed fighters like Poirier, Holloway, and others to wear custom shorts since the beginning of the VENUM apparel partnership. The two sides extended their partnership earlier this year through 2029 for VENUM to be the exclusive global outfitting partner of the Octagon.
Poirier’s third lineal UFC lightweight title shot comes after losses to Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in previous title fights. After a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last year, Poirier’s chances at another title opportunity seemed dim.
Poirier will face a tall task this weekend against Makhachev, who defeated Alexander Volkanovski in back-to-back title defenses in 2023. He earned the UFC lightweight title by defeating Oliveira for the then-vacant belt at UFC 280.
Poirier’s custom shorts will likely be a trending topic of UFC 302 fight week. But, on Saturday night, Poirier will look to end his undisputed title skid and add another accomplishment to his UFC lightweight run.
