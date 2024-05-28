PHOTOS: Dustin Poirier shows off custom floral shorts he’ll wear for UFC 302 title shot

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will mimic a two-time Octagon rival when he faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Poirier’s third lineal UFC lightweight title shot will come to fruition this Saturday at UFC 302 in Newark. He returns after knocking out Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 to earn what is likely his final shot at lineal UFC gold.

Poirier is locked in ahead of UFC 302 fight night. Pulling off an upset over Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title will add another accolade to his impressive resume inside the cage.

Similar to Max Holloway‘s custom shorts he donned at UFC 300, Poirier will have a unique wardrobe choice for what could be his fighting swan song.