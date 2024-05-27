Dustin Poirier explains why winning the belt is so important to him: “It’s not for the fans”

Dustin Poirier says winning the UFC title helps solidify all the hard work and time he spent away from his family.

Poirier will be fighting for the UFC’s undisputed title for the third time as ‘The Diamond’ is currently 0-2. Although Poirier will be a future Hall of Famer, the UFC championship is the only thing that has alluded him in his career, although he did win the interim title in 2019.

Entering his third crack for the undisputed title at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier is a sizeable underdog against Islam Makhachev. However, Poirier has confidence he will KO Makhachev and become the champ, which he says is so important to him.

“I’m at my best physically and mentally, I just feel really good, really confident and I know I can finish anybody in the world at 155lbs. I really believe in my skillset and the techniques that I have developed over 17 years of fighting, I just feel like I’m gifted, I find ways to win in the chaotic moments, I know it seems crazy, but that is where I feel the best, where I do my best work, when I’m am underdog, when my back is against the wall, when bullets are flying, when bloods flowing, that is where I find ways to win,” Poirier said on UFC Countdown.

“I’m also a realist, I’m 35, how many more times would I have to put myself in position again? It’s safe to say this is my last shot at becoming the champion of the world. This is a chance to say I did it, I did what I said I was going to do when I was 18 years old. It’s a personal thing, it’s not for the fans, it’s not for the Hall of Fame, it’s for me and my wife to hug and say you really did it you crazy motherf****r. All the ups and down of the last 17 years, all the lessons I’ve learned, at UFC 302, I’m going to knock Islam Makhachev out and become the world champion,” Poirier added.

As Dustin Poirier says, winning the title is for him and his wife, as he doesn’t care what it does for his legacy or anything else. But, if Poirier does win, it would only further cement his legacy as an all-time great.