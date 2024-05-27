Dustin Poirier explains why winning the belt is so important to him: “It’s not for the fans”

By Cole Shelton - May 27, 2024

Dustin Poirier says winning the UFC title helps solidify all the hard work and time he spent away from his family.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier will be fighting for the UFC’s undisputed title for the third time as ‘The Diamond’ is currently 0-2. Although Poirier will be a future Hall of Famer, the UFC championship is the only thing that has alluded him in his career, although he did win the interim title in 2019.

Entering his third crack for the undisputed title at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier is a sizeable underdog against Islam Makhachev. However, Poirier has confidence he will KO Makhachev and become the champ, which he says is so important to him.

“I’m at my best physically and mentally, I just feel really good, really confident and I know I can finish anybody in the world at 155lbs. I really believe in my skillset and the techniques that I have developed over 17 years of fighting, I just feel like I’m gifted, I find ways to win in the chaotic moments, I know it seems crazy, but that is where I feel the best, where I do my best work, when I’m am underdog, when my back is against the wall, when bullets are flying, when bloods flowing, that is where I find ways to win,” Poirier said on UFC Countdown.

“I’m also a realist, I’m 35, how many more times would I have to put myself in position again? It’s safe to say this is my last shot at becoming the champion of the world. This is a chance to say I did it, I did what I said I was going to do when I was 18 years old. It’s a personal thing, it’s not for the fans, it’s not for the Hall of Fame, it’s for me and my wife to hug and say you really did it you crazy motherf****r. All the ups and down of the last 17 years, all the lessons I’ve learned, at UFC 302, I’m going to knock Islam Makhachev out and become the world champion,” Poirier added.

As Dustin Poirier says, winning the title is for him and his wife, as he doesn’t care what it does for his legacy or anything else. But, if Poirier does win, it would only further cement his legacy as an all-time great.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria reveals prediction for potential fight against UFC champion Sean O'Malley: "I can do whatever I want to him"

Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024
Kevin Lee
UFC

WATCH | Kevin Lee releases training footage ahead of comeback, promises to face top lightweight in return

Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024

Former title challenger Kevin Lee is almost ready to make his UFC return.

Jon Anik, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Anik echoes fan frustration over Jon Jones’ refusal to fight Tom Aspinall, ‘should’ve vacated’ title after torn pec injury

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik sides with fans frustrated with Jon Jones’ apparent refusal to face Tom Aspinall in the Octagon.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland predicts his UFC 302 fight against Paulo Costa will be a "bloodbath"

Cole Shelton - May 27, 2024

Sean Strickland expects his UFC 302 co-main event fight against Paulo Costa to be violent.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals the biggest regret of his legendary UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has one big regret when it comes to reflecting on his unprecedented rise to the top of mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill

WATCH: Sean Strickland spars former UFC champ Jamahal Hill in final UFC 302 prep

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024
Yair Rodríguez
Yair Rodriguez

PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodríguez added his name to an exclusive list before his fighting return.

Alexander Volkanovski
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "It's a hard fight for anybody"

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his pick for the UFC 302 main event between lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Jon Jones
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson suggests ‘big’ Jon Jones news is incoming: “It’s gonna shock the whole MMA community”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson has claimed that there’s some big Jon Jones news that is set to be made public soon.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey explains why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights: “I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Ronda Rousey has explained why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights since she left mixed martial arts.