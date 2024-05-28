Dustin Poirier’s coach admits he’s the “most stressful” fighter to corner ahead of UFC 302 return

Coach Mike Brown gives honest insight into cornering Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team-Florida coach Mike Brown was asked where Poirier ranks amongst his most stressful fighters to corner.

“He’s No. 1, by far,” Brown said of Poirier. “By a long shot. But I also care about it, so the more you care, the more you’re going to be stressed. [Dustin] can make it harder on himself sometimes, and he’s his own guy. At the end of the day, he does what he wants to do. When he has something in his head, he’s going to do it, like the guillotine [at UFC 299] is a good example. If he wants to jump the guillotine, he’s going to…

“He’s great at what he does and he does have a good guillotine,” Brown acknowledged of Poirier. “They were damn close in that fight, but you also could’ve knocked him out [earlier]. Every time you hit him, you hurt him…every time you jump, you’re underneath and you’re putting yourself in a bad position. So it’s just a percentage game. Yeah, you can finish him, but we want to play the percentages.”

Brown, who transitioned full-time from a fighting career to coaching, has been in Poirier’s corner for the majority of his UFC tenure. He’s been front-and-center at some of Poirier’s most memorable performances, including his back-to-back finishes of Conor McGregor in 2021.

Poirier has jokingly hinted at attempting guillotines against Makhachev at UFC 302, and if he does, expect Brown to have a visibly stressed look in his corner,