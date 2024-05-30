WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier got into a heated and intense faceoff after the UFC 302 press conference on Thursday.

Makhachev is looking to defend his lightweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday in New Jersey against Poirier. In the lead-up to the fight, both men have vowed to finish the other, and after the press conference, the two got into a lengthy and heated faceoff.

𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙊𝙍 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒@MAKHACHEVMMA vs. @DustinPoirier headlines this incredible card for UFC Lightweight Gold! 🏆#UFC302 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/FHY3tOJEAF — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 30, 2024

The faceoff between the two went on for over a minute and it looks like Makhachev got angry at one point with what Poirier said. However, it’s unclear what Poirier exactly said to get the reaction out of Makhachev but the intense faceoff only adds to the intrigue of the boout.

Heading into the UFC 302 main event, Islam Makhachev is a sizeable – 650 favorite while Dustin Poirier is a +470 underdog. Despite being a lengthy underdog, Poirier is confident he will KO Makhachev in what he calls his final crack at UFC gold.

“I do my best work, when I’m am underdog, when my back is against the wall, when bullets are flying, when bloods flowing, that is where I find ways to win,” Poirier said on UFC Countdown.

“I’m also a realist, I’m 35, how many more times would I have to put myself in position again? It’s safe to say this is my last shot at becoming the champion of the world. This is a chance to say I did it, I did what I said I was going to do when I was 18 years old. It’s a personal thing, it’s not for the fans, it’s not for the Hall of Fame, it’s for me and my wife to hug and say you really did it you crazy motherf****r. All the ups and down of the last 17 years, all the lessons I’ve learned, at UFC 302, I’m going to knock Islam Makhachev out and become the world champion,” Poirier added.

The full UFC 302 card is as follows:

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Roman Kopylov vs. Cesar Almeida

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo

Stay locked to BJPENN.com on Saturday for all your fight night coverage.