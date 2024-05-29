Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of pre-UFC 302 Staph infection: ‘Wash your f***** self!’

Conor McGregor’s latest accusations aimed at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev add another storyline to UFC 302 fight week.

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier this weekend in the UFC 302 main event. He returns to the Octagon after back-to-back successful title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

McGregor will return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29. A win over Michael Chandler could potentially earn him a title shot against the Makhachev vs. Poirier winner.

While UFC 302 is expected to be one of the biggest cards of the year, it hasn’t progressed without a bit of controversy. UFC 302 fight week images published by the promotion show Makhachev with potential bruising, and possibly a staph infection, on his left leg.

You can view the images of Makhachev’s left leg below.