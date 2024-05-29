Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of pre-UFC 302 Staph infection: ‘Wash your f***** self!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Conor McGregor’s latest accusations aimed at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev add another storyline to UFC 302 fight week.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier this weekend in the UFC 302 main event. He returns to the Octagon after back-to-back successful title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

McGregor will return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29. A win over Michael Chandler could potentially earn him a title shot against the Makhachev vs. Poirier winner.

While UFC 302 is expected to be one of the biggest cards of the year, it hasn’t progressed without a bit of controversy. UFC 302 fight week images published by the promotion show Makhachev with potential bruising, and possibly a staph infection, on his left leg.

You can view the images of Makhachev’s left leg below.

Conor McGregor ramps up social media attacks on Islam Makhachev

In a pair of recent tweets, McGregor accused Makhachev of fighting with a staph infection at UFC 302.

“Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph,” McGregor tweeted. “This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya’s are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st…

“Yous absolute scruffy fucks I’m sick of yous. Wash your fucking self! Wash your clothes! Wash your mats! And do it fucking everyday you scruffy cunts.”

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence of Makhachev preparing to fight with a staph infection at UFC 302, although that hasn’t stopped speculation from some pundits and fans.

The accusations by McGregor towards Makhachev come just two months after Benoît Saint-Denis fought Poirier after suffering from a staph infection at UFC 299. Poirier went on to win the bout by second-round knockout.

McGregor’s accusations are the latest in a slew of attacks on Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dagestan. He’s previously accused Makhachev of inbreeding and has made hateful remarks about Nurmagomedov and his family.

While it’s uncertain if Makhachev is suffering from the effects of staph, McGregor’s accusations are going viral on social media, adding to an enhanced talking point ahead of fight night.

