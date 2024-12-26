Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev can win UFC middleweight title: ‘It’s a matter of whether he wants to’

By Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has full confidence in Islam Makhachev’s ability to capture gold at 185 pounds.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He rules a division where the athletes are 30 pounds lighter than middleweights. It’s a fact that won’t deter Mendez, however, who believes his fighter can move up to 185 pounds and rule the roost there. If welterweight doesn’t become an option for Makhachev due to his teammate, Belal Muhammad, running the division, then a middleweight run could be in the cards.

The biggest question Mendez has is, does a middleweight move interest Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev Captures UFC Middleweight Title? Javier Mendez Can See It

The Schmo recently got a chance to speak with Javier Mendez. The renowned coach was asked if Islam Makhachev could potentially go after the UFC Middleweight Championship one day.

“I 100 percent feel Islam can do that if that’s what he wanted to do,” Mendez said. “But, it’s what he wants to do that will happen. Not his ability. His ability, I mean, come on. I see it in the gym, guys. I see it, so I know how good this guy is. So, yeah, 185 is not gonna be an issue for him. It’s a matter of whether he wants to.”

Mendez admitted that Makhachev doesn’t walk around at the right weight for a middleweight fighter, but he knows the lightweight king would make the proper adjustment if needed.

“When he comes in training camp he’s always walking around 179, 180,” Mendez said. “So, obviously, if he ever went to middleweight he’d have to put on some muscle. But, not saying he can’t and not saying he won’t or he doesn’t want it. I don’t know, we’ve never discussed it.”

For now, Makhachev will need to stay focused on his next challenger. Arman Tsarukyan is looking to avenge his 2019 loss to Makhachev and capture UFC gold in the process. The two will collide a second time in the main event of UFC 311 on January 18th.

Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez UFC

