Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Next weekend, Jamahal Hill will attempt to get back to winning ways. He’ll do so by facing off against Jiri Prochazka, a fellow top light heavyweight contender. Of course, both men are former world champions at 205 pounds, and both had to relinquish the belt due to injury. Another thing they have in common is that they’ve both been knocked out by Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill details what caused his altercation with Alex Pereira at the UFC PI

Recently, Hill and ‘Poatan’ were involved in a verbal altercation at the gym that almost turned physical. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, as fans wait to see whether or not we’ll get a rematch between these two down the road.

Someone who didn’t agree with their interaction, however, is Michael Johnson. In a recent interview, he didn’t speak too kindly about Hill – who was always bound to reply.

Hill responds to Johnson

Johnson: “That’s some clown s***. [Jamahal Hill] should’ve gotten hit. Why you coming over here talking s***?”

Hill: “Gang u a bitch and you one of the biggest clowns and p***y’s on the roster. They keep u around to get slept by debut fighters!!! I’ve made more money than you and you been here 3x as long so I would expect you to know the money game! Find out what it is when I’m on that time frfr.”

At this point, all we can do is sit back and watch to see whether or not Hill is able to climb back to the top of the ladder.

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill or Michael Johnson? Will the former champion be able to work his way back to a championship opportunity? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Michael Johnson UFC

