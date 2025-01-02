Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Next weekend, Jamahal Hill will attempt to get back to winning ways. He’ll do so by facing off against Jiri Prochazka, a fellow top light heavyweight contender. Of course, both men are former world champions at 205 pounds, and both had to relinquish the belt due to injury. Another thing they have in common is that they’ve both been knocked out by Alex Pereira.

Recently, Hill and ‘Poatan’ were involved in a verbal altercation at the gym that almost turned physical. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, as fans wait to see whether or not we’ll get a rematch between these two down the road.

Someone who didn’t agree with their interaction, however, is Michael Johnson. In a recent interview, he didn’t speak too kindly about Hill – who was always bound to reply.