Ilia Topuria reveals prediction for potential fight against UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “I can do whatever I want to him”

By Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he can do whatever he wants to Sean O’Malley.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley

‘El Matador’ is currently awaiting his next UFC assignment. In February, Ilia Topuria defeated then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to win the gold. As of now, the 145-pound titleholder is expected to face Max Holloway, who’s fresh off his highlight-reel knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April.

Following his title win at UFC 298, Ilia Topuria was called out by bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. After ‘Sugar’ defeated Marlon Vera the following month, he made the callout once again. While O’Malley also has business to deal with in the form of Merab Dvalishvili, it seems that the two champions are on a collision course.

Speaking in a recent interview with La Sueur, Ilia Topuria was asked about the possibility of facing Sean O’Malley. There, the UFC featherweight champion stated that he had a lot of respect for ‘Sugar’. As a showman and a fellow champion, Topuria felt the need to tip the cap to the bantamweight titleholder.

Ilia Topuria reveals prediction for UFC superfight with fellow champion Sean O’Malley

However, Ilia Topuria also feels that a fight between the two champions wouldn’t be competitive. When asked for a prediction, the featherweight stated that he could do whatever he wanted to Sean O’Malley. While he has a lot of respect for ‘Sugar’, that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t dominate in a potential bout.

“[I would beat him] however I want.” Ilia Topuria stated in the interview when asked about fighting Sean O’Malley. “To be honest, whatever I want. I can do with him whatever I want. I can just, just play with him. Like, how would you want me to finish him? It’s like the same question I ask to all the guys that I’m facing, like tell me how you want me to finish you.”

He continued, “I can do that. He’s a world champion, and I respect him. But, he has nothing to do with me.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Sean O’Malley in the future?

Ilia Topuria Sean O'Malley UFC

