WATCH | Kevin Lee releases training footage ahead of comeback, promises to face top lightweight in return

By Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024

Former title challenger Kevin Lee is almost ready to make his UFC return.

Kevin Lee

‘The Motown Phenom’ has had a rough last few years. Kevin Lee last competed in July 2021, against Rinat Fakhretdinov. The bout was his first in well over a year, and his first back in the octagon since being released from the UFC in August 2021. Ultimately, Lee was choked out inside of a round by the welterweight contender.

Following the fight, Kevin Lee announced his retirement from fighting. Given the former lightweight title challenger’s injury issues over the years, the announcement didn’t come as a huge surprise. Following his loss to Fakhretdinov, Lee revealed that he tore his ACL by even just jumping into the cage.

Just six months removed from his retirement announcement, Kevin Lee changed his mind and unretired. While ‘The Motown Phenom’ still needed time on the sidelines to heal, he was deadset on returning to the cage as soon as possible. Just based on a recent post on Instagram, it seems that Lee’s return will be coming sooner rather than later.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA REVEALS MAX HOLLOWAY FIGHT IS BEING TARGETED FOR THE LAS VEGAS SPHERE: “I WANT TO FIGHT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom)

Lightweight contender Kevin Lee releases training footage ahead of UFC comeback

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Kevin Lee released a brief video of himself training. In the video, the former UFC lightweight title challenger was seen kicking the heavy bag. In the caption, Lee admitted that he hasn’t been able to kick like that in years. While he’s not at 100%, the lightweight wants to be back fighting shortly.

“It’s been almost 3 years since I been able to kick a bag like this and it feels good.” Kevin Lee wrote on Instagram. “Still not full speed or power yet, but in a month I’ll be ready to start fighting the best 155 lightweights in the world again.”

While the lightweight contender doesn’t have any return fight set, Kevin Lee has targeted multiple fighters since unretiring. Earlier this year, the former title challenger called for a rematch with Tony Ferguson and eventual bouts with the likes of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. ‘El Cucuy’ previously submitted Lee to win interim gold in 2017.

What do you make of this training footage from the UFC lightweight contender? Who do you want to see Kevin Lee fight in his return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

Related

Jon Anik, Jon Jones

Jon Anik echoes fan frustration over Jon Jones’ refusal to fight Tom Aspinall, ‘should’ve vacated’ title after torn pec injury

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland predicts his UFC 302 fight against Paulo Costa will be a "bloodbath"

Cole Shelton - May 27, 2024

Sean Strickland expects his UFC 302 co-main event fight against Paulo Costa to be violent.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals the biggest regret of his legendary UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has one big regret when it comes to reflecting on his unprecedented rise to the top of mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill
Sean Strickland

WATCH: Sean Strickland spars former UFC champ Jamahal Hill in final UFC 302 prep

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC champions Sean Strickland and Jamahal Hill are getting lots of work in ahead of their Octagon returns in June.

Yair Rodríguez
Yair Rodriguez

PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

Former UFC interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodríguez added his name to an exclusive list before his fighting return.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "It's a hard fight for anybody"

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024
Jon Jones
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson suggests ‘big’ Jon Jones news is incoming: “It’s gonna shock the whole MMA community”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson has claimed that there’s some big Jon Jones news that is set to be made public soon.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey explains why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights: “I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Ronda Rousey has explained why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights since she left mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones questions the sincerity of Stipe Miocic’s latest training footage: “If your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Jon Jones has given his thoughts on recent training footage of Stipe Miocic ahead of their seemingly inevitable title fight.

Conor McGregor partying
UFC

Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

A parade of fans have expressed concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor partying ahead of his return at UFC 303.