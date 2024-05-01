UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298

Right now, Ilia Topuria is living his best life. He’s the king of the featherweights, he’s a huge name in Spain, and his star power continues to grow every day. Of course, many are currently questioning what’s next for him, especially with talks of a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski dying down.

There are plenty of directions he can go in for his next fight. In equal measure, Topuria knows that just being the champion is bringing a lot of new eyes to his brand.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria claps back at Max Holloway over BMF title talk: “If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige”

In a recent interview, Ilia was asked about how much he aims to earn in 2025. The answer, as you can imagine, was a confident one.

Topuria’s big ambitions

“Look, I can tell you that I have no doubt that in 2025, I will be the highest paid athlete in the world,” Topuria told Webpositer. When told Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make $130 million this year, Topuria promised, “I’ll be there. I’d be surprised if I didn’t do it” and “I have no doubt, really.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Realistically speaking, it’d take something pretty special for Ilia Topuria to get on this level. In terms of his UFC bouts alone, he’ll be lucky to break seven figures in his next outing. Of course, from an endorsement and sponsorship point of view, there are options out there for him. Either way, we just want to see him get back in the Octagon.

What do you believe is going to be next for Ilia Topuria in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Will his financial dream come true? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the "easiest fight," vows to KO him at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Alex Perez

Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.

Alexandre Pantoja, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Alexandre Pantoja defends UFC flyweights against Sean Strickland's harsh criticism of division: 'Shut your mouth and respect my job!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja feels Sean Strickland’s perception of the 125lb division is seriously off-kilter.

Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman: "I was very emotional in that first fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira open to moving up to welterweight for a "big fight" after UFC 300 loss

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

CCharles Oliveira is open to moving up to welterweight for a big-money fight next time out.