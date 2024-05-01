UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.
Right now, Ilia Topuria is living his best life. He’s the king of the featherweights, he’s a huge name in Spain, and his star power continues to grow every day. Of course, many are currently questioning what’s next for him, especially with talks of a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski dying down.
There are plenty of directions he can go in for his next fight. In equal measure, Topuria knows that just being the champion is bringing a lot of new eyes to his brand.
In a recent interview, Ilia was asked about how much he aims to earn in 2025. The answer, as you can imagine, was a confident one.
Ilia Topuria says he will be the highest paid athlete in the world in 2025 🤑
🎥 @WebPositer #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Uje3BXrdbJ
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 1, 2024
Topuria’s big ambitions
“Look, I can tell you that I have no doubt that in 2025, I will be the highest paid athlete in the world,” Topuria told Webpositer. When told Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make $130 million this year, Topuria promised, “I’ll be there. I’d be surprised if I didn’t do it” and “I have no doubt, really.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Realistically speaking, it’d take something pretty special for Ilia Topuria to get on this level. In terms of his UFC bouts alone, he’ll be lucky to break seven figures in his next outing. Of course, from an endorsement and sponsorship point of view, there are options out there for him. Either way, we just want to see him get back in the Octagon.
What do you believe is going to be next for Ilia Topuria in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Will his financial dream come true? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!