UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is living his best life. He’s the king of the featherweights, he’s a huge name in Spain, and his star power continues to grow every day. Of course, many are currently questioning what’s next for him, especially with talks of a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski dying down.

There are plenty of directions he can go in for his next fight. In equal measure, Topuria knows that just being the champion is bringing a lot of new eyes to his brand.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria claps back at Max Holloway over BMF title talk: “If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige”

In a recent interview, Ilia was asked about how much he aims to earn in 2025. The answer, as you can imagine, was a confident one.