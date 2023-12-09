Ilia Topuria is predicting a “masterpiece” against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298: “It will be one of the easier fights of my career”

Topuria’s prediction

“I think it’s perfect, it’s going to be a masterpiece,” Topuria said of how he matches up with Volkanovski. “To hit and don’t get hit. That’s what you will see in this combat, you’ll see an authentic mixed martial artist.

“I’ll be there with a lot of patience, looking for any opening,” he continued. “I’ll be there to take advantage but the most important thing for me is to stay patient all the time. Stay ready, don’t make unnecessary efforts. The finish will come without pushing it too much. I don’t have any doubt that the finish will come, and it will be one of the easier fights of my career so far.”

Ilia Topuria has never been a man short of confidence. However, this is Alexander Volkanovski he’s dealing with – and it’ll take the performance of a lifetime for him to get the job done.

