Jan Blachowicz calls for Jiri Prochazka headliner in Europe after he returns from shoulder surgery

By Cole Shelton - December 8, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is hopeful to face Jiri Prochazka in the main event of a Fight Night card in Europe.

Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka

Blachowicz is set for shoulder surgery, hopefully in the next week or two, he revealed to BJPENN.com on Friday. The plan is for the Pole to return in the summer, once he does the rehab and gets a training camp in.

“Something like that,” Blachowicz said to BJPENN.com. when asked if the summertime was the timeframe. “I was hoping for the first part of the new year, but we will see. First of all, I need to do this surgery and rehab, then we can start thinking about (my return). I need to go to the gym and do a sparring session, I want to feel my power again and I can find a new fight,” Blachowicz concluded.

Although Blachowicz says he doesn’t care who he fights in his return, he is paying close attention to the potential fight between Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic.

With Jan Blachowicz out of his fight with Rakic, the Austrian and Prochazka have been going back and forth on social media. The hope for Blachowicz is that fight does come to fruition as he would like to see the two of them fight.

“Jiri wants to fight as soon as possible, Rakic wants to fight, so they do this fight. It will be a great fight to watch, we will see,” Blachowicz said.

Should that fight happen, Jan Blachowicz would like to face the winner, but does say the fight with Jiri Prochazka needs to happen. He believes it would be a massive fight in Europe and thinks it could sell out a stadium.

“Yes, I would like to do this fight with him in Europe. Maybe in Poland in the (Polish) National Stadium, it would be something very big and great. I’ve talked about this for a long time, so maybe he will be next for me after this,” Blachowicz said.

If the fight against Prochazka does happen, Jan Blachowicz is confident in his skills that he can expose the holes in the former champ’s game. But, he is well aware that Prochazka does pose a lot of problems.

“He has a weird style, crazy style but it is working. But, he also has a lot of holes in his game,” Blachowicz concluded.

For right now, the focus for Jan Blachowicz is getting the surgery done on his shoulder and getting back to 100 percent.

Jan Blachowicz Jiri Prochazka UFC

