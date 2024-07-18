Ilia Topuria hits back at Conor McGregor after threatening to “Slap the head off” him at BKFC presser

Tensions are intensifying between UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and superstar Conor McGregor.

After withdrawing from his scheduled UFC bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor is recovering from a foot injury. In the meantime, he’s exploring some of his other avenues, including being a part-owner of Bare Knuckle FC.

During the recent BKFC press conference in Spain, McGregor was asked how a bare-knuckle boxing match between himself and Topuria would play out.

“Ilia, Spanish-Georgian lad, he’s not bad, he’s a boxing-heavy style,” McGregor said of Topuria. “He would certainly land well in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. I’d slap him around, he’s too small. I’m a big lad compared to Ilia. But he’s not bad, he’s a current UFC world champion. All of these guys are looking at [BKFC]. I’d be King Kong if you’re asking me. But seeing these [guys] cross over would be good.”