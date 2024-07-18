Ilia Topuria hits back at Conor McGregor after threatening to “Slap the head off” him at BKFC presser
Tensions are intensifying between UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and superstar Conor McGregor.
After withdrawing from his scheduled UFC bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor is recovering from a foot injury. In the meantime, he’s exploring some of his other avenues, including being a part-owner of Bare Knuckle FC.
During the recent BKFC press conference in Spain, McGregor was asked how a bare-knuckle boxing match between himself and Topuria would play out.
Conor McGregor on Ilia Topuria:
"He's not bad… I'd slap him around he's too small." 😭
🎥 @bareknucklefc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ro8KhHKCFP
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 18, 2024
“Ilia, Spanish-Georgian lad, he’s not bad, he’s a boxing-heavy style,” McGregor said of Topuria. “He would certainly land well in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. I’d slap him around, he’s too small. I’m a big lad compared to Ilia. But he’s not bad, he’s a current UFC world champion. All of these guys are looking at [BKFC]. I’d be King Kong if you’re asking me. But seeing these [guys] cross over would be good.”
Ilia Topuria responds to Conor McGregor’s BKFC remarks
In a recent tweet, Topuria responded to McGregor’s comments.
Pinky toe! Welcome to my home. It’s great seeing you working for us! Come to Madrid and we will see who slaps who. Topuria Knuckles for dinner !!!
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 18, 2024
“Pinky toe! Welcome to my home,” Topuria tweeted. “It’s great seeing you working for us! Come to Madrid and we will see who slaps who. Topuria Knuckles for dinner !!!”
As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to Topuria’s tweet, although that could quickly change.
Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title by finishing Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. He’s expected to face Max Holloway later this year, although nothing has been formally announced nor booked.
McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has two fights left on his UFC contract and has teased a move to BKFC once his UFC tenure concludes.
Topuria has poked and called out McGregor numerously since defeating Volkanovski for the 145lb title. A fight between them could potentially take place in the UFC Octagon, depending on McGregor’s plans for a comeback.