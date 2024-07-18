Tom Aspinall shares how he would gameplan for Alex Pereira heavyweight clash

Tom Aspinall previews possible Alex Pereira superfight

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Aspinall was asked about Pereira.

“He’s a beast. I’m a big fan of his. I like what he does and what he’s about. He’s there to fight, fights anybody, and is willing to do it on short notice. We have pretty similar mindsets if I do say so myself…

“If we fought, I’d just sprint across the octagon, rugby tackle him, and hold him on the floor.”

Aspinall elaborated on how he’d approach Pereira in a separate interview with JNMEDIAUK.

“Full blast mate, f***** 40-yard dash straight across, head in the middle in a full-on spear.

“Hopefully I’d knock him out just with that, if I don’t knock myself out… One of us would get knocked out from that, either me or him, and hopefully it’d be him.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Pereira most recently defeated Jiří Procházka in a short-notice rematch at UFC 303 last month. He defended the belt successfully against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 after earning the then-vacant title in November.

Aspinall and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course, and the interim heavyweight titleholder is prepared to take an unorthodox approach to the fight.