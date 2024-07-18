Tom Aspinall shares how he would gameplan for Alex Pereira heavyweight clash
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sounds willing to take a risky approach in a potential fight with Alex Pereira.
Aspinall will defend his interim heavyweight title in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. He returns to the Octagon after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim belt in November.
It’s been a long road back to heavyweight supremacy for Aspinall, who will look to avenge his lone UFC defeat. He lost by injury stoppage to Blaydes in their 2022 clash.
Ahead of his upcoming fight, Aspinall has teased a potential future fight with Pereira, the UFC’s light heavyweight champion. Pereira has expressed profound interest in fighting at least once at heavyweight.
Tom Aspinall previews possible Alex Pereira superfight
During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Aspinall was asked about Pereira.
“He’s a beast. I’m a big fan of his. I like what he does and what he’s about. He’s there to fight, fights anybody, and is willing to do it on short notice. We have pretty similar mindsets if I do say so myself…
“If we fought, I’d just sprint across the octagon, rugby tackle him, and hold him on the floor.”
Aspinall elaborated on how he’d approach Pereira in a separate interview with JNMEDIAUK.
“Full blast mate, f***** 40-yard dash straight across, head in the middle in a full-on spear.
“Hopefully I’d knock him out just with that, if I don’t knock myself out… One of us would get knocked out from that, either me or him, and hopefully it’d be him.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)
Pereira most recently defeated Jiří Procházka in a short-notice rematch at UFC 303 last month. He defended the belt successfully against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 after earning the then-vacant title in November.
Aspinall and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course, and the interim heavyweight titleholder is prepared to take an unorthodox approach to the fight.
Topics:Alex Pereira Tom Aspinall UFC