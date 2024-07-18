Leon Edwards dismisses notion he’ll have to rebuild his body for UFC middleweight run

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards thinks he won’t have to take a long hiatus to rebuild himself for a potential middleweight run.

Edwards will face the streaking Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event on July 27 in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon for a rematch of their 2021 matchup that resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Edwards is riding a lot of momentum ahead of his next title defense. He put on a dominant performance against Colby Covington in December and will face another formidable challenge in Muhammad.

A win at UFC 304 could potentially signal a new chapter for Edwards’s promotional run. He’s teased a move to middleweight in pursuit of double-champion status, and he might not have to take an extended leave to bulk up.