Aljamain Sterling admits he is contemplating retirement after recent loss at UFC 310: “I can’t train the way I used to”
UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he is contemplating retirement from mixed martial arts following his recent setback at the hands of Movsar Evloev.
At UFC 310, Aljamain Sterling faced a pretty tough test – and that’s us putting it lightly. He went up against an absolute machine in the form of Movsar Evloev, and in the eyes of many, he did just about enough to get the job done and get his hand raised. Unfortunately, the judges didn’t quite agree with that.
‘Funk Master’ came up on the wrong end of a decision defeat and as a result of that, he’s been knocked back in his push for featherweight gold. As you can imagine, Sterling was visibly frustrated in the immediate aftermath of the bout, especially given how much he’d put into this training camp.
In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Sterling spoke candidly about his future in the sport.
Sterling discusses potential retirement
“When we were in the back room, Ray [Longo] had just stepped out, and I told the guys, I was like, ‘I’m going to let you guys know I don’t really know what I’m going to do from here. I need to let it settle a little bit, but at 35 [years old], I don’t know if I really want to climb the ladder all over again,’” Sterling said. “I don’t want to say from scratch, but the end goal is so much further. I’m at a point where it’s, like, is that worth the time invested for the surgeries, the pain, the training, the sacrifice?
“Do I still have that fight to commit to do that all the way up until the belt again, knowing that there’s still a good chance, like there’s still some other dogs that I could potentially fight and not have the fight go my way?”
“Do I continue, or do I just help out the guys and help them get ready for their fights and whatnot and maybe just take fun fights? I don’t know. I don’t want to retire, but I’ve got to see what the UFC offers and then kind of make a decision to go from there to see where my position is…It’s tough to even talk like this because I’m only 35,” Sterling continued.
