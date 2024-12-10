Aljamain Sterling admits he is contemplating retirement after recent loss at UFC 310: “I can’t train the way I used to”

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he is contemplating retirement from mixed martial arts following his recent setback at the hands of Movsar Evloev.

At UFC 310, Aljamain Sterling faced a pretty tough test – and that’s us putting it lightly. He went up against an absolute machine in the form of Movsar Evloev, and in the eyes of many, he did just about enough to get the job done and get his hand raised. Unfortunately, the judges didn’t quite agree with that.

‘Funk Master’ came up on the wrong end of a decision defeat and as a result of that, he’s been knocked back in his push for featherweight gold. As you can imagine, Sterling was visibly frustrated in the immediate aftermath of the bout, especially given how much he’d put into this training camp.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Sterling spoke candidly about his future in the sport.