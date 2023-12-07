Sean Strickland details “awkward” run-in with “f**king cuck” Ian Garry at the UFC PI

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has detailed the run-in he had with fellow fighter Ian Garry at the UFC PI.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland

Over the course of the last few weeks, Ian Garry has been taking a lot of heat. Between stories of why he left Leon Edwards’ gym and fans hating on his wife, it’s been a tricky road for the Irishman. Now, he has to focus his attention on Vicente Luque, who he’ll battle next weekend at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, has had a few things to say about the situation with Ian Garry’s relationship, with Garry threatening to go after Sean for his comments.

RELATED: IAN GARRY THREATENS TO SUE UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION SEAN STRICKLAND FOR HARASSING HIS WIFE

As per the champ, the two actually saw each other at the UFC PI earlier this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

Strickland details Garry encounter

“I went to the P.I. today and I ran into the f—king cuck, Ian Garry,” Strickland said on Instagram. “Awkward, man, awkward. He looked at me hard. Security had to escort us around. F—king awkward s—t, right? I’m laughing my ass off.

“Garry, I don’t f—king hate you, I actually like you,” he continued. “I think you’re a f—king funny little dweeb. You make me f—king laugh. I think you’re a dumbass f—king kid who got some p—sy that was too good for him and it got in his head and it f—ked you up. I look at you like a victim.”

“I don’t wanna fight you, bro,” Strickland said. “I’m happy for your success, I’m happy for you. But if you look at me hard and you’re feeling some kind of way, if you’re feeling like you need to get this s—t f—king handled, and you want to look at me hard and that’s what you want, slide up in the DMs, bro. I don’t want it, but if that’s what you want, you know where to find me, man.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What are your thoughts on this feud? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC

Bryce Mitchell steps in on short notice to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023
Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose calls for "the easiest fight in the UFC" Mark Madsen at UFC 299 after slam KO win

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Drakkar Klose was relieved to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno billed to be backup fighter for UFC 296 flyweight title fight

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Brandon Moreno will be the backup fighter for the UFC 296 flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval.

Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott details why he sponsored Tony Soto ahead of his fight against Kevin Croom who allegedly slept with his ex-wife

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Tim Elliott has opened up on why he decided to sponsor Tony Soto ahead of his BKFC fight against UFC veteran Kevin Croom.

Chris Gutierrez
Song Yadong

Chris Gutierrez reveals he's "scared shitless" about fighting Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 83

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Chris Gutierrez says he is scared to fight and is afraid of his upcoming fight against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler and Ric Flair

WATCH | Michael Chandler and Ric Flair get into a hilarious bar fight

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023
Dan Henderson vs. Jon Jones poster
Jon Jones

Dan Henderson believes he would've "beat the f*ck" out of Jon Jones had UFC 151 fight gone through

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

Dan Henderson has no doubts about how his UFC 151 light-heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones would’ve gone.

Aljamain Sterling and Alexander Volkanovski
Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reveals easy way for Aljamain Sterling to secure title shot; "It's that simple"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is willing to give Aljamain Sterling a title shot if he beats Max Holloway.

Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez
Nate Diaz

Eddie Alvarez slams 'Dirty' UFC treatment of Nate Diaz after leaked emails: "That's the sport"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez hopes fighters pay attention to Nate Diaz.

Brock Lesnar, Mya Lesnar
UFC

Brock Lesnar's lookalike daughter sets Colorado State's shot put record

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar set the shot put record at Colorado State.