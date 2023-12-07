Sean Strickland details “awkward” run-in with “f**king cuck” Ian Garry at the UFC PI
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has detailed the run-in he had with fellow fighter Ian Garry at the UFC PI.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Ian Garry has been taking a lot of heat. Between stories of why he left Leon Edwards’ gym and fans hating on his wife, it’s been a tricky road for the Irishman. Now, he has to focus his attention on Vicente Luque, who he’ll battle next weekend at UFC 296.
Sean Strickland, meanwhile, has had a few things to say about the situation with Ian Garry’s relationship, with Garry threatening to go after Sean for his comments.
As per the champ, the two actually saw each other at the UFC PI earlier this week.
Strickland details Garry encounter
“I went to the P.I. today and I ran into the f—king cuck, Ian Garry,” Strickland said on Instagram. “Awkward, man, awkward. He looked at me hard. Security had to escort us around. F—king awkward s—t, right? I’m laughing my ass off.
“Garry, I don’t f—king hate you, I actually like you,” he continued. “I think you’re a f—king funny little dweeb. You make me f—king laugh. I think you’re a dumbass f—king kid who got some p—sy that was too good for him and it got in his head and it f—ked you up. I look at you like a victim.”
“I don’t wanna fight you, bro,” Strickland said. “I’m happy for your success, I’m happy for you. But if you look at me hard and you’re feeling some kind of way, if you’re feeling like you need to get this s—t f—king handled, and you want to look at me hard and that’s what you want, slide up in the DMs, bro. I don’t want it, but if that’s what you want, you know where to find me, man.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
What are your thoughts on this feud? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Ian Garry Sean Strickland UFC