Jan Blachowicz reveals he’s set for shoulder surgery, out of UFC 297 rematch against Aleksandar Rakic

By Cole Shelton - December 7, 2023

UFC 297 has taken a hit as Jan Blachowicz is out of his rematch with Aleksandar Rakic.

Jan Blachowicz

Blachowicz and Rakic were set to rematch on Jan. 20 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in a pivotal fight for the division. The winner was immediately in the title conversation, and the fight was one many fans were looking forward to, given the first fight ended due to an injury.

However, taking to his Instagram, Jan Blachowicz revealed he’s set for surgery and was forced out of his UFC 297 rematch against Aleksandar Rakic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jan Blachowicz (@janblachowicz)

“It wasn’t supposed to be this way. It’s hard to express how I feel because it’s a mixture of anger and sadness. Withdrawing from a fight due to injury is one of the most difficult decisions a fighter can make. However, sometimes there is no other option, especially when you are competing in the TOP 5 and want to put on a show at the highest possible level. Instead of fighting for the best shape, I fight with the pain during every training session. I did everything I could, but my shoulders need surgery. In this state, continuing preparations and entering the Octagon would be irresponsible and stupid,” Blachowicz wrote on Instagram.

“I always say that when I go into a fight, I must be 100% ready. I owe it to myself, my coaches, my opponent and, above all, the fans. Thank you in advance for your support! I am waiting for the date of surgery, after which rehabilitation and return to training will follow. I promise I will come back stronger!” Blachowicz added.

The news is disappointing and when Jan Blachowicz will be ready to return from shoulder surgery is uncertain. But, after Blachowicz posted he is out of the fight, Rakic took to social media to take aim at the former champ.

“You can never lose a rematch when you pull out for the second time. Legendary Bullshit. Let’s see if the Samurai has the balls to step up on Jan 20th,” Rakic wrote about Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) is coming off a split decision loss to Alex Pereira back in July in his first fight after having a draw against Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt. Blachowicz is the former UFC light heavyweight champion who won the title back in 2020 with a KO win over Dominick Reyes. The Pole had defended the belt once with a decision win over Israel Adesanya.

Jan Blachowicz UFC

