Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic verbally agree to UFC 298 bout: “I am in”

It appears that UFC light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic will be fighting at some point in 2024.

‘Rocket’ has been out of action since a third-round stoppage loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz over a year ago. That bout saw Aleksandar Rakic suffer an injury, which has kept him out of action for most of this year. However, he later booked a rematch with Blachowicz, slated for UFC 297 in January.

However, it appears that Aleksandar Rakic might instead end up facing Jiri Prochazka. As already reported, Blachowicz withdrew from the UFC 297 rematch earlier today. On social media, the former light-heavyweight champion revealed that he was forced out of his 2024 return due to injury.

As a result, Aleksandar Rakic himself took to social media, and called out ‘Denisa’. For his part, Jiri Prochazka has been out of action since a knockout loss to Alex Pereira last month. That fight ended a yearlong hiatus for the former champion, famously vacating the title due to injury in late 2022.

It appears that Jiri Prochazka has missed fighting, and is hoping to stay active now back from injury. On social media, he quickly responded to Aleksandar Rakic’s callout. There, he stated that he didn’t have time to fight in January, but the two agreed on a clash in February at UFC 298.

“You can never lose a rematch when you pull out for the second time. Legendary Bullshit. Let’s see if the Samurai has the balls to step up on Jan 20th.” – Aleksandar Rakic wrote on social media earlier today, following the withdrawal of Jan Blachowicz from their UFC 297 bout.

Jiri Prochazka quickly responded to the challenge on X, “I [am] in, but the earliest time I can be in octagon is February/March. Accept?”

“Yes, let’s do Feb 17th in Anaheim!” – Aleksandar Rakic responded to the former champion, pitching a fight date and tagging Dana White and Mick Maynard in the post.

In the event that Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jiri Prochazka is added to UFC 298, it will bolster an already fun card. As of now, the event is expected to be headlined by a featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

The bout will be the first for ‘The Great’ since a knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October. Meanwhile, ‘El Matador’ last defeated Josh Emmett by unanimous decision this Summer in June at UFC Jacksonville. However beyond that featherweight title clash, the event is still largely being built.

Beyond the returns of names such as Miranda Maverick and Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee, UFC 298 could use some star power. A light-heavyweight clash between Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka would absolutely fit that category. As of now, however, the promotion is yet to make the bout official.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see a fight between Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka? Do you believe the two will be added to UFC 298 in February?