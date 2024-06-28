Ian Machado Garry confident he’ll be one of “greatest to ever do it” by the time his career is over

Ian Machado Garry believes by the time he retires from MMA he will be considered one of the greatest to ever do it.

Garry is currently 14-0 as a pro and has been confident that it’s only a matter of time until he becomes the welterweight champion. The Irishman is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 303 against Michael Page, in a fight he says he isn’t interested in.

Although Page could pose some problems to Garry, the Irishman is confident he will KO him and believes this fight is just a stepping stone to him becoming an all-time great.

“I have not embraced the villain role, I’m being myself, and everyone who boos and everyone who says shit just hasn’t done their f*****g research and is pretty stupid. The truth is, I don’t care who I fight, I’m going to run through ‘MVP’ Saturday night, I’m going to fight anybody who is next. You give me Colby, you give me Usman, you give me Shavkat. I told you I need to be one of the greatest to ever do this and I need to take out the guys at the top,” Ian Machado Garry said at the UFC 303 press conference.

If Ian Machado Garry does finish Michael Page at UFC 303, it would be a statement win and could put him in contention to fight for the belt. The Irishman could be a fight or two away from a title shot, and he’s confident he will eventually win the welterweight title and defend it multiple times to cement his legacy.

Garry is 14-0 as a pro and is coming off a win over Geoff Neal back in February. Before that, he had a dominant decision win over Neil Magny. The Irishman is 7-0 in the UFC and is the former Cage Warriors welterweight champion.