Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

By Cole Shelton - May 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has made two huge announcements for UFC 303 on June 29.

Dana White

In the main event of UFC 303, Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler. It’s a fight that has been talked about for over a year and the bout will finally happen.

But, on Friday, White added to the card as he revealed Ian Machado Garry will take on Michael Page on the main card of the pay-per-view event from Las Vegas.

Ian Machado Garry (14-0) is coming off a decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February which was his seventh win in the UFC. The Irishman is ranked seventh at welterweight and in the UFC, he holds notable wins over Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Song Kenan among others.

Michael Page (22-2) is coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in his UFC debut. Page competed in Bellator for the majority of his career and with the win over Holland, ‘MVP’ is ranked 13th in the division. In his career, he has notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, and David Rickels among others.

Along with Garry vs. Page, Dana White revealed he will be hosting a press conference on June 3 in Ireland between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. It will be the first press conference between the two and it will be in front of McGregor’s home country in Ireland, which will add to the anticipation and excitement for the fight.

With the addition of Garry vs Page, UFC 303 on June 29 is now as follows:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Related

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: "He's not that popular"

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024
Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has promised a masterclass when he takes on Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

David Feldman and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why Leon Edwards is "the easiest guy in the top-five"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards is the easiest fight for him in the welterweight division’s top-five.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 is his final shot at becoming undisputed champion: "This is it for me"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier lays out blueprint for Conor McGregor's next two fights with a win at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there are two massive fights that the promotion should look to book for Conor McGregor with a win at UFC 303.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson
Rashad Evans

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans pitches Rampage Jackson rematch on 14th anniversary of their UFC clash: "Run it back?"

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson could be on another collision course.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.