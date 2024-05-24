Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

UFC CEO Dana White has made two huge announcements for UFC 303 on June 29.

In the main event of UFC 303, Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler. It’s a fight that has been talked about for over a year and the bout will finally happen.

But, on Friday, White added to the card as he revealed Ian Machado Garry will take on Michael Page on the main card of the pay-per-view event from Las Vegas.

Ian Machado Garry (14-0) is coming off a decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February which was his seventh win in the UFC. The Irishman is ranked seventh at welterweight and in the UFC, he holds notable wins over Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Song Kenan among others.

Michael Page (22-2) is coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in his UFC debut. Page competed in Bellator for the majority of his career and with the win over Holland, ‘MVP’ is ranked 13th in the division. In his career, he has notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, and David Rickels among others.

Along with Garry vs. Page, Dana White revealed he will be hosting a press conference on June 3 in Ireland between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. It will be the first press conference between the two and it will be in front of McGregor’s home country in Ireland, which will add to the anticipation and excitement for the fight.

With the addition of Garry vs Page, UFC 303 on June 29 is now as follows: