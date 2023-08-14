Ian Machado Garry believes he’s “carrying” UFC 292 on his back: “If it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain”

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
Ian Machado Garry believes he is carrying the promotion for UFC 292.

Ian Machado Garry

The UFC heads to Boston on Saturday for UFC 292 which is headlined by two title fights, including Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley. Also on the main card is a welterweight bout featuring Ian Garry taking on Neil Magny, who took the fight on short notice.

Although Ian Machado Garry is not involved in either title fight, the Irishman believes the card is revolved around him and he is the one that people are paying attention to.

“I believe that I am carrying this (UFC) 292 card on my back and if it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain. With the opponent change, at the end of the day, I’m just happy the fans get to see me,” Ian Machado Garry said on The MMA Hour. “I know there is a lot of Irish and Brazilian support in Boston that are excited to have me there. I’m glad the fans get to watch me live in action.”

‘I’m the superstar on the card’

When asked if he really believes he is carrying the card, Ian Machado Garry doubled down on his comments saying he is the true superstar on the card.

“For sure. I’m Irish, I’m fighting in Boston, they have a massive Irish contingent. I’ve just been in Brazil for the last two-and-half months, the biggest contingent for Brazilians is in Massachusetts in Boston,” Garry continued. “This is the stage, the platform when I go in there, you said it, you got likes of Sean O’Malley and Aljamain and all these guys, I’m the superstar on the card. It happened in the last fight, it’s happening in this fight, the wheels are in motion, I just have to show up and do my thing and the world will see.”

Ian Machado Garry enters his UFC 292 fight with a record of 12-0 and coming off a TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling goes off on Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292: "That naked mole rat is getting smashed"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland's jaw at UFC 293: "I’m going to knock him out"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya believes the more Sean Strickland talks, the worse the outcome will be for him at UFC 293.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains motivation behind her move up to flyweight: “I want something that scares me”

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

Rose Namajunas has given her reason behind moving up to the women’s flyweight division.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Stephen Thompson has issued a warning to any of his potential opponents about missing weight in the future.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: "We could make that work"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Khalil Rountree
UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78
UFC

Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque
UFC

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Cub Swanson
Hakeem Dawodu

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Cub Swanson defeats Hakeem Dawodu (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.