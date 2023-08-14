Ian Machado Garry believes he’s “carrying” UFC 292 on his back: “If it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain”
The UFC heads to Boston on Saturday for UFC 292 which is headlined by two title fights, including Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley. Also on the main card is a welterweight bout featuring Ian Garry taking on Neil Magny, who took the fight on short notice.
Although Ian Machado Garry is not involved in either title fight, the Irishman believes the card is revolved around him and he is the one that people are paying attention to.
“I believe that I am carrying this (UFC) 292 card on my back and if it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain. With the opponent change, at the end of the day, I’m just happy the fans get to see me,” Ian Machado Garry said on The MMA Hour. “I know there is a lot of Irish and Brazilian support in Boston that are excited to have me there. I’m glad the fans get to watch me live in action.”
‘I’m the superstar on the card’
When asked if he really believes he is carrying the card, Ian Machado Garry doubled down on his comments saying he is the true superstar on the card.
“For sure. I’m Irish, I’m fighting in Boston, they have a massive Irish contingent. I’ve just been in Brazil for the last two-and-half months, the biggest contingent for Brazilians is in Massachusetts in Boston,” Garry continued. “This is the stage, the platform when I go in there, you said it, you got likes of Sean O’Malley and Aljamain and all these guys, I’m the superstar on the card. It happened in the last fight, it’s happening in this fight, the wheels are in motion, I just have to show up and do my thing and the world will see.”
Ian Machado Garry enters his UFC 292 fight with a record of 12-0 and coming off a TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez.
