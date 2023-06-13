Aljamain Sterling questions Sean O’Malley’s KO power, believes he’ll finish “Suga” in the first round at UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is confident he will be able to finish Sean O’Malley early at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card in a highly-anticipated bout. The champ is the betting favorite but many point to O’Malley’s KO power as a path to victory. However, Sterling questions how much power O’Malley truly has as he thinks many fans overrate it.

“I mean when is the last time he knocked anybody out, though? Are any of those guys even in the UFC anymore? We are going to find out, that’s the beauty about this sport, I can say what I want to say, he can say what he wants to say,” Sterling said to The Schmo. “But eventually, we are going to get locked in there on August 19, we will figure out August 19 who’s who. I’ll be four-time Funk and after that, don’t call my phone, Dana, don’t call my phone Hunter, I’m on vacation for a very long time.”

With Aljamain Sterling thinking Sean O’Malley’s power is likely overrated, he’s confident the fight will be an easy one for him. Not only does Sterling expect to beat O’Malley, but he believes he will finish ‘Suga’ in the first round at UFC 292 to defend his bantamweight title.

“Sean’s a tough dude, I’m not looking past him by any means. With that being said, I finish him in one,” Sterling added.

If Sterling does finish O’Malley in the first round at UFC 292, he isn’t sure if that will be his last fight at 135lbs, as he has talked about going up to featherweight. Yet, he plans to take it one fight at a time and will see what happens after UFC 292 in Boston on August 19.

Aljamain Sterling enters his UFC 292 title defense against Sean O’Malley coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo. Prior to that, he had the TKO win over TJ Dillashaw to defend his belt for the second time after beating Petr Yan in the rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

