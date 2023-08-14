Aljamain Sterling shares prediction for UFC 292 title fight against Sean O’Malley: “There’s levels, man”
Sterling is set to headline UFC 292 on Saturday night in Boston against Sean O’Malley. It’s a highly-anticipated matchup and one both men have been vocal in their confidence ahead of.
Ahead of the matchup, Aljamain Sterling is a sizeable betting favorite and he tends to agree with the odds. Not only is Sterling confident he will get his hand raised, but he thinks he will get a second-round stoppage win, as he expects to be too much for O’Malley.
‘I can’t wait to make the UFC Sugar-free’
“I’m excited for this opportunity, my second main event in a row. They gonna start calling me Aljamain Event after this one. Make sure you guys tune in, this is going to be a big opportunity for myself,” Aljamain Sterling said on UFC Embedded.
“The Long Island fans coming out to Boston, you guys are in for a great show. Sean’s a stud, but there’s levels, man. I’m going out there, I’m going to put it on this man from round one. I think it will be a second-round TKO,” Aljamain Sterling continued. “Henry Cejudo was the last victim. I took him from Triple C to Double C, and I can’t wait to make the UFC Sugar-free.”
If Aljamain Sterling does get the second-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley as he predicts, it would be massive for him. It also could very well be his last fight at bantamweight, as he has said he will likely move up before this fight.
Sterling enters his UFC 292 title defense against O’Malley coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo back in May. Prior to that, he beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to defend his bantamweight title for the second time.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC