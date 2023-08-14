Aljamain Sterling shares prediction for UFC 292 title fight against Sean O’Malley: “There’s levels, man”

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
Aljamain Sterling is confident he will defend his bantamweight title with relative ease at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Sterling is set to headline UFC 292 on Saturday night in Boston against Sean O’Malley. It’s a highly-anticipated matchup and one both men have been vocal in their confidence ahead of.

Ahead of the matchup, Aljamain Sterling is a sizeable betting favorite and he tends to agree with the odds. Not only is Sterling confident he will get his hand raised, but he thinks he will get a second-round stoppage win, as he expects to be too much for O’Malley.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments.

‘I can’t wait to make the UFC Sugar-free’

“I’m excited for this opportunity, my second main event in a row. They gonna start calling me Aljamain Event after this one. Make sure you guys tune in, this is going to be a big opportunity for myself,” Aljamain Sterling said on UFC Embedded.

“The Long Island fans coming out to Boston, you guys are in for a great show. Sean’s a stud, but there’s levels, man. I’m going out there, I’m going to put it on this man from round one. I think it will be a second-round TKO,” Aljamain Sterling continued. “Henry Cejudo was the last victim. I took him from Triple C to Double C, and I can’t wait to make the UFC Sugar-free.”

If Aljamain Sterling does get the second-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley as he predicts, it would be massive for him. It also could very well be his last fight at bantamweight, as he has said he will likely move up before this fight.

Sterling enters his UFC 292 title defense against O’Malley coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo back in May. Prior to that, he beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to defend his bantamweight title for the second time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry believes he's "carrying" UFC 292 on his back: "If it wasn't for me, this card would go down the drain"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling goes off on Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292: "That naked mole rat is getting smashed"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has put Sean O’Malley on blast before their UFC 292 encounter.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland's jaw at UFC 293: "I’m going to knock him out"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya believes the more Sean Strickland talks, the worse the outcome will be for him at UFC 293.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains motivation behind her move up to flyweight: “I want something that scares me”

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

Rose Namajunas has given her reason behind moving up to the women’s flyweight division.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Stephen Thompson has issued a warning to any of his potential opponents about missing weight in the future.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023
Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: "We could make that work"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023

Vicente Luque is eyeing a big fight against Dustin Poirier if the opportunity presents itself.

Khalil Rountree
UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78
UFC

Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque
UFC

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.