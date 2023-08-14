Aljamain Sterling goes off on Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 292: “That naked mole rat is getting smashed”

By Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has put Sean O’Malley on blast before their UFC 292 encounter.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Sterling will be putting the bantamweight gold on the line against O’Malley in the UFC 292 headliner. The two will collide this Saturday inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It’ll be O’Malley’s first UFC title fight.

Ahead of the fight, both Sterling and O’Malley have traded barbs. Recently, Sterling revealed that the “Sugar” show was sliding into his DMs to try to one-up the “Funk Master” in gamesmanship.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING RESPONDS AFTER SEAN O’MALLEY SLIDES INTO HIS DIRECT MESSAGES

Aljamain Sterling Insults Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling held a Q&A session this past weekend as part of an open workout he held in New York. During the session, Sterling predicted a rough night for Sean O’Malley once his back touches the canvas (h/t MMAFighting).

“I want to smash this guy’s face,” Sterling said. “I want to smash the ugly mole rat, the naked mole rat that he is. When I take this man down, that naked mole rat is getting smashed. Smashed.

Sterling went on to throw out the “Dana White privilege” insult O’Malley’s way.

“I want him to pay for everything that he said, all the trash talk, everything, all his Dana White privilege. I didn’t have none of that, and I can’t wait to take it out on him.”

The 135-pound champion went on to say that while he had gripes with the UFC ahead of his August 19 bout with O’Malley, he admitted that certain things were handled behind the scenes that made signing on to defend his gold on a quick turnaround a little easier.

“I don’t like using the word ‘forced,’ but it was decided before I had an opportunity to discuss my health and things like that,” Sterling said. “After I had an opportunity to talk to Hunter and clear the air with everything, they did some good things behind the scenes, which made it more comfortable for me to oblige.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland's jaw at UFC 293: "I’m going to knock him out"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains motivation behind her move up to flyweight: “I want something that scares me”

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

Rose Namajunas has given her reason behind moving up to the women’s flyweight division.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Stephen Thompson has issued a warning to any of his potential opponents about missing weight in the future.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: "We could make that work"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023

Vicente Luque is eyeing a big fight against Dustin Poirier if the opportunity presents itself.

Khalil Rountree

UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78
UFC

Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque
UFC

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Cub Swanson
Hakeem Dawodu

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Cub Swanson defeats Hakeem Dawodu (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 78, Chris Daukaus, UFC, Results
Khalil Rountree

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. stops Chris Daukaus in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus.