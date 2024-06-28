Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of attempting to spy on his fight camp ahead of UFC 303

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has accused Michael ‘Venom’ Page of attempting to coerce one of his teammates into giving inside information.

Garry and Page will open up the UFC 303 main card this Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight features two of the most intriguing contenders in the welterweight division in a high-stakes matchup for both fighters.

Tensions are building between Garry and Page ahead of their Octagon clash. Page, a former Bellator star, has taunted Garry throughout the buildup; even producing a rap song mocking the Irishman.

Garry upped the tensions during the pre-fight press conference when he accused Page of attempting to cheat.