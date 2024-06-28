Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of attempting to spy on his fight camp ahead of UFC 303
UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has accused Michael ‘Venom’ Page of attempting to coerce one of his teammates into giving inside information.
Garry and Page will open up the UFC 303 main card this Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight features two of the most intriguing contenders in the welterweight division in a high-stakes matchup for both fighters.
Tensions are building between Garry and Page ahead of their Octagon clash. Page, a former Bellator star, has taunted Garry throughout the buildup; even producing a rap song mocking the Irishman.
Garry upped the tensions during the pre-fight press conference when he accused Page of attempting to cheat.
Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of spy attempts
During the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, Garry openly accused Page of spying on his camp.
“Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Boxe from my boys?” Garry asked Page. “Did you send someone a message and offer thousands of information, and yet couldn’t infiltrate the camp? You couldn’t! The Chute Boxe camp is too tight. Your Jiu-Jitsu coach offered money to one of my Brazilian friends, and you got nothing. Saturday night, you’re f***ed! All I know is you and your Jiu-Jitsu coach are getting suspended for life.”
Page didn’t confirm nor deny the allegations during the press conference, and as of this writing, there’s no direct evidence of wrongdoing.
This is far from the first time that UFC fighters have accused one another of spying on fight camps. Ahead of his first UFC light heavyweight title defense, Jon Jones was accused of planting a spy in Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s camp ahead of UFC 135.
Garry and Page are both looking to insert themselves into the UFC welterweight title picture with a win this weekend. After the event, we could learn more about Garry’s allegations and whether or not they were substantiated.