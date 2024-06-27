UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

By Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

In the main card opener of UFC 303, an intriguing welterweight bout goes down as Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael Page. Heading into the fight, Garry is a slight -162 favorite while the Brit is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the welterweight fight. Many fighters are torn on it as most believe it will go the distance, and could even be boring, but the slight majority are going with the underdog in Page to get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page:

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I do like that fight a lot. I think a prime MVP wins but Ian Garry is a young dog and I think he is a better, younger version of MVP.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: Michael Page surprised me a lot against Kevin Holland. I think he has the style to outpoint Ian Garry to get the win.

Jeremy Kennedy, Bellator featherweight: MVP decision, I don’t think Garry will be able to figure him out.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think MVP is too dangerous and too hard to hit for Garry. I think Page gets a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I actually think this fight may be pretty boring. I think Page will get a decision, but both are point fighters and counterstrikers, so it may not be too exciting.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Garry by decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I like Page in that fight. MVP surprised me in his fight against Kevin Holland. Him and Garry are similar but I actually think MVP is the better striker and will be hard to hit. I think Garry’s gonna get frustrated and Page will win a decision.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I think Ian Garry’s striking is really good, I do think it is more technical than MVP. Page can shock you with the flash. It is an interesting matchup. I’ll say Garry by decision but it’s a toss-up to me.

***

Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Brad Hiestand, Matt Frevola, Andre Petroski

Fighters picking Michael Page: Gillian Robertson, Jeremy Kennedy, Chad Anheliger, Mario Bautista, Julian Erosa

ICYMI: Fighters also made their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 at UFC 303.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

