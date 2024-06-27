UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page:

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I do like that fight a lot. I think a prime MVP wins but Ian Garry is a young dog and I think he is a better, younger version of MVP.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: Michael Page surprised me a lot against Kevin Holland. I think he has the style to outpoint Ian Garry to get the win.

Jeremy Kennedy, Bellator featherweight: MVP decision, I don’t think Garry will be able to figure him out.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think MVP is too dangerous and too hard to hit for Garry. I think Page gets a decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I actually think this fight may be pretty boring. I think Page will get a decision, but both are point fighters and counterstrikers, so it may not be too exciting.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Garry by decision.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I like Page in that fight. MVP surprised me in his fight against Kevin Holland. Him and Garry are similar but I actually think MVP is the better striker and will be hard to hit. I think Garry’s gonna get frustrated and Page will win a decision.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I think Ian Garry’s striking is really good, I do think it is more technical than MVP. Page can shock you with the flash. It is an interesting matchup. I’ll say Garry by decision but it’s a toss-up to me.

***

Fighters picking Ian Machado Garry: Brad Hiestand, Matt Frevola, Andre Petroski

Fighters picking Michael Page: Gillian Robertson, Jeremy Kennedy, Chad Anheliger, Mario Bautista, Julian Erosa

