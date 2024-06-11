Ian Garry pushes for UFC 303 fight with Michael Page to be five rounds: “I’m feeling ready!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry wants five rounds for his return against Michael Page.

Ian Garry, Michael Page

‘The Future’ has been out of the octagon since a split-decision victory over Geoff Neal in February at UFC 298. That win was the biggest of Ian Garry’s career thus far, and he called for a grudge match with Colby Covington afterward. However, after ‘Chaos’ rejected the offer, the Irishman was matched up with Michael Page.

The man known as ‘MVP’ debuted at UFC 299 in March, scoring a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland. As of now, Ian Garry’s bout with Michael Page is set to open the UFC 303 pay-per-view later this month. That card is currently slated to be headlined by the return of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. Granted, that bout appears to be in danger right now.

Regardless, it seems that Ian Garry wants to be bumped up on the main card. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, the Irishman revealed that he planned to talk to Hunter Campbell about making his return five rounds. Garry added that he’s feeling ready to fight, and he hopes that Michael Page is the same.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND MAKES PLANS CLEAR FOLLOWING UFC 302 WIN OVER PAULO COSTA: “TIME TO SIT AND WAIT FOR A TITLE SHOT”


Ian Garry calls for UFC 303 fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page to be five round contest

“I just finished a really good training session.” Ian Garry stated in the video that he uploaded to Instagram Stories earlier today, calling for a five-round bout with Michael Page. “I’m feeling fresh, and I’m feeling ready, I just did five rounds. I’m going to get on the phone to Hunter and the UFC today and let’s push for a five-round co-main.”

He continued, “Let’s push it. This is a fight that we are representing the Irish, and ‘MVP’ get ready for 25 minutes of pain.”

While Ian Garry has never been in a five-round contest in the UFC, this could be the time for him to do so. In the last few years, the company has embraced the idea of five-round co-mains. As recently as this month, Sean Strickland fought Paulo Costa for 25 minutes on the undercard of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

What do you make of this challenge from UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry? Do you want to see his fight with Michael Page be five rounds?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Michael Page UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor alleges Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier PPV underperformed: "A nothing burger"

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024
Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes
Jon Jones

Jon Jones shares some advice for Dominick Reyes following recent criticism: “The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become”

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

Jon Jones has shared some advice to Dominick Reyes following his win at UFC Louisville and the criticism that followed.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Report | Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones
UFC

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the current pound-for-pound debate: “An amazing showcase of heart”

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is weighing in on the current pound-for-pound debate.

Ariel Helwani, Kayla Harrison, UFC, PFL
Kayla Harrison

Ariel Helwani reacts to Donn Davis’ “crazy” comments about Kayla Harrison: “You can’t be doing that”

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Ariel Helwani is reacting to Donn Davis’ ‘crazy’ comments concerning Kayla Harrison.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Abu Dhabi: “Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov” Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024
Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has compared the skillsets of former opponents Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dominick Reyes
Dustin Jacoby

Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn't have retired if he'd lost to Dustin Jacoby

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC fighter Dominick Reyes has revealed that he wasn’t considering retirement even if he’d have lost to Dustin Jacoby.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison's next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov has moved into the top five of the division’s rankings after his win over Jared Cannonier.