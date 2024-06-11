Ian Garry pushes for UFC 303 fight with Michael Page to be five rounds: “I’m feeling ready!”

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry wants five rounds for his return against Michael Page.

‘The Future’ has been out of the octagon since a split-decision victory over Geoff Neal in February at UFC 298. That win was the biggest of Ian Garry’s career thus far, and he called for a grudge match with Colby Covington afterward. However, after ‘Chaos’ rejected the offer, the Irishman was matched up with Michael Page.

The man known as ‘MVP’ debuted at UFC 299 in March, scoring a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland. As of now, Ian Garry’s bout with Michael Page is set to open the UFC 303 pay-per-view later this month. That card is currently slated to be headlined by the return of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. Granted, that bout appears to be in danger right now.

Regardless, it seems that Ian Garry wants to be bumped up on the main card. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, the Irishman revealed that he planned to talk to Hunter Campbell about making his return five rounds. Garry added that he’s feeling ready to fight, and he hopes that Michael Page is the same.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND MAKES PLANS CLEAR FOLLOWING UFC 302 WIN OVER PAULO COSTA: “TIME TO SIT AND WAIT FOR A TITLE SHOT”

Ian Garry says he’s gonna call Hunter Campbell and ask him to make his fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page a 5-rounder 👀 🎥 IG / @iangarryMMA #UFC303 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/w6matUZ0WH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 11, 2024



Ian Garry calls for UFC 303 fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page to be five round contest

“I just finished a really good training session.” Ian Garry stated in the video that he uploaded to Instagram Stories earlier today, calling for a five-round bout with Michael Page. “I’m feeling fresh, and I’m feeling ready, I just did five rounds. I’m going to get on the phone to Hunter and the UFC today and let’s push for a five-round co-main.”

He continued, “Let’s push it. This is a fight that we are representing the Irish, and ‘MVP’ get ready for 25 minutes of pain.”

While Ian Garry has never been in a five-round contest in the UFC, this could be the time for him to do so. In the last few years, the company has embraced the idea of five-round co-mains. As recently as this month, Sean Strickland fought Paulo Costa for 25 minutes on the undercard of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

What do you make of this challenge from UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry? Do you want to see his fight with Michael Page be five rounds?