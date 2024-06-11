Invicta FC signs broadcast deal with CBS Sports, full 2024 schedule revealed

Invicta FC now has a broadcasting partner just weeks out from the company’s return.

The company owned and founded by Shannon Knapp over a decade ago has had a few strange years. Since parting ways with UFC Fight Pass in early 2021, they’ve bounced around a bit. Later that year, they began broadcasting on the Fight Network and AXS TV, but both deals seemingly didn’t work for the company.

In 2023, Invicta FC held just four events across the globe. However, the company has made a big splash in 2024. It was recently announced that Invicta FC 55 will be going down later this month in Kansas City, and the card will feature former UFC veterans such as Kay Hansen. Notably missing in the press release announcing the event, was the mention of a broadcast partner.

However, Invicta now has a home. Earlier today, the company announced a new broadcasting deal with CBS Sports. According to the press release, the partner will air five events this year, starting with their event later this month. It is currently unknown if the broadcasting deal will extend into 2025, however.

Invicta FC signs new broadcasting deal with CBS Sports, 2024 schedule revealed

“CBS Sports is the perfect partner for Invicta FC,” Shannon Knapp stated in a press release announcing the new deal. “By joining forces with their global platform, we’re set to bring our world-class events to an even larger audience. 2024 will be a landmark year for us, packed with unparalleled matchups and title fights exclusive to Invicta.”

She concluded, “We are excited to showcase our world-class events and demonstrate why Invicta FC is the leading brand in women’s MMA, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to the action.”

Along with the announcement of their deal with CBS Sports, Invicta FC also released their schedule for the rest of 2024. They will return to the Memorial Hall Arena later this month in Kansas City, with their next event scheduled for August 9th. They will also hold an event in September, and close out with events on November 6th and December 13th.

What do you make of this MMA news? Will you watch Invicta FC 55 later this month on CBS Sports?