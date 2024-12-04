Ian Garry gets added boost with former UFC champ in corner for co-main event

Ian Garry will have some help Saturday night when he fights Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event of UFC 310 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Enter former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Garry announced Tuesday that Oliveira would be in his corner, giving him an extra set of experience on fight night.

Garry said he is fascinated by Oliveira’s resume and dove deeper into Oliveira’s expertise on YouTube.

“I read a stat the other day: Charles Oliveira went to the fourth round for the first time in his career after his 46th UFC fight,” Garry said. “That’s insane! The guy is a machine! …

“I f*cking love and adore Charles Oliveira with all of my heart. He is absolutely the most entertaining fighter in the UFC. Man, he has never been in an unentertaining fight. He’s an absolute savage. I love him, and he’s going to be in my corner for this fight.”

Garry vs. Rakhmonov has a unique attribute of entering the fight rarely seen in the UFC, much less a title eliminator fight: undefeated vs. undefeated.

