Mayssa Bastos predicts submission finish of Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2024

ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos wants to double down on her position as the division’s queen. And she believes the best way to do so is to submit Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov. 

Mayssa Bastos

Bastos meets the former champ in a rematch this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, following their initial clash this past August. 

Bastos ended Kelly’s unbeaten run in ONE Championship, outpointing the American across 10 minutes of grappling action. And this Friday, she plans to assert her authority by ending the bout within the time limit.  

“This time I see this fight ending in a submission. I think we’ll both be very focused on making that happen, on making a better fight,” Bastos said. 

“I’m very focused on making adjustments to finish the fight because that’s my goal. I want to go out there, put on a show for the fans, and come out with the victory.” 

Mayssa Bastos vows to make adjustments to retain gold at ONE Fight Night 26

In winning the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship last August, Mayssa Bastos was content with her performance. But in review, the Brazilian queen wants to show a whole new level to her abilities when she returns this weekend. 

Surveying the previous bout, Bastos saw plenty of things she did well, but also many moments that could’ve done better in. Winning the crown is one thing. Remaining champ is another altogether.   

So as she gears up for ONE Fight Night 26, Bastos is confident she’s made the right tweaks to successfully defend her gold this weekend. 

“I thought I fought well, but there were some adjustments missing,” she said.  

“I managed to land some finishing attacks, but I needed a little more adjustment to get the submission. What surprised me was that she was a little more aggressive than I was expecting.” 

ONE Championship

