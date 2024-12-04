Mayssa Bastos predicts submission finish of Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26 

ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos wants to double down on her position as the division’s queen. And she believes the best way to do so is to submit Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov.

Bastos meets the former champ in a rematch this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, following their initial clash this past August.

Bastos ended Kelly’s unbeaten run in ONE Championship, outpointing the American across 10 minutes of grappling action. And this Friday, she plans to assert her authority by ending the bout within the time limit.

“This time I see this fight ending in a submission. I think we’ll both be very focused on making that happen, on making a better fight,” Bastos said.

“I’m very focused on making adjustments to finish the fight because that’s my goal. I want to go out there, put on a show for the fans, and come out with the victory.”