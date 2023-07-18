What’s next for Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm after UFC Vegas 77?

By Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva was taking on Holly Holm in a battle of ranked women’s bantamweights.

Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm

Silva entered the fight riding a three-fight win streak and was a perfect 3-0 in the UFC since moving up to bantamweight. The Brazilian had won her last two fights by submission and was coming off a victory over Lina Lansberg.

Holly Holm, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Yana Santos and was 3-2 in her last five.

Ultimately, it was Mayra Bueno Silva who picked up the biggest win of her career as she scored a second-round submission over Holly Holm. Now, after UFC Vegas 77 here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva cemented herself as a legit title contender on Saturday.

Silva entered her first UFC main event as the betting underdog and all week, the talk was that a win for Holly Holm would earn her a title shot – given the fact that the belt is vacant. However, Mayra Bueno Silva halted all those plans as after dropping the first round, she got ahold of Holm’s neck and quickly forced a tap in the second round.

After submitting Holm and now finishing her last three opponents, Mayra Bueno Silva should face Julianna Pena next time out for the vacant bantamweight title. The Brazilian’s performance against Holm was a nice surprise and should earn her a title shot.

Holly Holm

Holly Holm was looking to earn a title shot on Saturday but that didn’t end up being the case.

After a good first round, Holm was pushing Silva up against the fence and left her neck out, and was forced to tap. The loss was disappointing for Holm as at the age 41 that might have been her last chance to get a title shot.

If Holly Holm continues to fight, the logical fight is to rematch Miesha Tate who was supposed to face Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday before having to pull out. Holm and Tate can headline a Fight Night card and it serves as a rematch of their UFC 196 scrap which Tate won by fifth-round submission to become the new champ.

