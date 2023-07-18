What’s next for Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm after UFC Vegas 77?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva was taking on Holly Holm in a battle of ranked women’s bantamweights.

Silva entered the fight riding a three-fight win streak and was a perfect 3-0 in the UFC since moving up to bantamweight. The Brazilian had won her last two fights by submission and was coming off a victory over Lina Lansberg.

Holly Holm, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Yana Santos and was 3-2 in her last five.

Ultimately, it was Mayra Bueno Silva who picked up the biggest win of her career as she scored a second-round submission over Holly Holm. Now, after UFC Vegas 77 here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.