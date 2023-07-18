Kevin Lee reveals the fight from his UFC career that he wishes would’ve gone a different way

By Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

Kevin Lee has no regrets from his UFC career but does wish a specific fight had gone his way.

Kevin Lee

Lee fought 19 times in the UFC going 11-8 and even fought for the interim lightweight title. However, Lee lost that fight by submission to Tony Ferguson. Although Kevin Lee lost two fights to Al Iaquinta who was his rival, he wishes the Ferguson fight played out much differently.

‘No regrets’

“No regrets. I wish the Iaquinta fights had gone a little differently. I wish I could’ve fought him like five or seven times. I wish the UFC let you keep fighting the same guys over and over,” Kevin Lee said to Submission Radio. “Regrets, no. Even if this is it for good, the history is already written. At one point I was one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. So, those years are already done, regardless. I can always look back and be proud, I don’t have any regrets about anything. I wouldn’t do anything different, to be honest with you. I’d do it all over and all the same.

“I just wish I was smarter, especially in fights like the Tony Ferguson fight. I feel like that fight cost me a lot, it cost me my head coach, which really changed the trajectory of my career,” Kevin Lee continued. “It obviously cost me the world title, it cost me a fight against Conor McGregor which would’ve changed a lot of things financially. So, if there is any fights that I wish had gone different is the Tony Ferguson fight. But, I don’t have any regrets, no. I learned a lot, especially from that one.”

After the loss to Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee then went 2-4 over his next six fights and was released from the UFC. Yet, after one fight in Eagle FC, he returned to the UFC but lost in 55 seconds to Rinat Fakhretdinov. Following that loss, Lee announced his retirement from MMA.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

