Holly Holm disappointed she won’t be able to rematch Amanda Nunes but expects to fight for vacant title next

Holly Holm believes she will be one-half of a vacant women’s bantamweight title fight.

After Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana over all five rounds back at UFC 289, she announced her retirement from MMA and vacated her titles. Immediately, many wondered who would be fighting for the vacant bantamweight title and Holm believes if she wins at UFC Vegas 77, she will be one-half of that title fight.

“I don’t see why I wouldn’t (get a title shot), we’re number one, two, and three. I’ve already had this fight scheduled before a lot of the shake-ups in the division. But my focus is still on Saturday night because that’s all I’m promised right now because I need to get past that. My focus needs to be present that night and see where we go from there,” Holm said at media day.

Currently, the UFC hasn’t announced who will be fighting for the vacant title as Holly Holm believes the promotion is waiting to see what happens with her fight against Mayra Bueno Silva.

If Holly Holm does get the win, she admits she will be excited to fight for the belt. However, she is disappointed she won’t get the chance to rematch Amanda Nunes.

“I wish Amanda nothing but the best in her retirement. She’s a champion that never dodged anybody and fought everyone that challenged her. Not a lot of people can sit there and say, yeah, I took on everyone. She fought everyone. I always wanted to be able to avenge that loss and rematch her and fight her for the belt, and that’s not going to happen anymore. I always felt at this point I was one fight away from the belt anyway,” Holly Holm said.

“So, my goal is still the belt, regardless. If she ever wants to come out of retirement, maybe that can happen,” Holm continued. “Not every fighter stays retired, right? But I do feel like I’m one fight away from the title regardless. If at 145 or 135, but I was excited to fight for the title even before she retired. It does shake things up a little bit in the division.”

Holly Holm is coming off a decision win over Yana Santos back in March.