Georges St-Pierre names the Diaz brothers as potential grappling opponents: “Fans will want to see”

By Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has some names in mind for his grappling debut.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

Lost in the madness of International Fight Week was the announcement that ‘Rush’ is back. Well, not entirely. Georges St-Pierre last competed in 2017, scoring a submission win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. While he’s not returning to the cage, he will be hitting the mats later this year.

During UFC 290 fight week, the Canadian announced his plans to grapple at Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December. The grappling match will be his first combat sports appearance in six years, but he’s not worried. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Georges St-Pierre discussed his excitement to return to competition.

There, Georges St-Pierre named both Nick and Nate Diaz as potential grappling opponents. The Canadian has a lengthy history with the brothers. In March 2013, he defended welterweight gold against Nick Diaz, defeating him by unanimous decision. Over a decade later, Georges St-Pierre believes fans would be interested in the potential matches.

RELATED: GEORGES ST-PIERRE CROWNS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI POUND-FOR-POUND NUMBER ONE: “HE’S THE BEST”

Nick Diaz, Georges St-Pierre, UFC 266

Nick Diaz and Georges St-Pierre at UFC 266

“It will be a, there’s a few names that could be good,” St-Pierre stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a potential grappling opponent. “There’s a few names it’s just, I think I need to have someone who is a formidable opponent. You know what I mean? One that fans want to see me compete against.”

He continued, “I think there’s many guys that could be an option, guys that are veteran fighters that have a good grappling background. I’m talking about maybe the Diaz brothers. I’m a competitive guy, and something like that, fans will want to see… I think it’s up to the audience to choose who they would like to see, and I think it needs to be a formidable opponent too.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Georges St-Pierre grapple?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey

Chelsea Chandler reveals talk of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to the UFC: "Money talks"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023
Georges St-Pierre and Alexander Volkanovski.
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre crowns Alexander Volkanovski pound-for-pound number one: "He's the best"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest fighter alive.

Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Michael Chandler explains why losing to Patricio Pitbull was "the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career"

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Michael Chandler says his loss to Patricio Pitbull is the greatest thing that has happened in his MMA career.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ books boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I want to fumble your bag, too”

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is apologizing to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ booked his coveted boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Israel Adesanya

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, ‘The Great’ responds

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has reacted after his recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya and ‘The Great’ has responded.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval confirms he was initially set for UFC 290 post-fight face-off

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev coach leaks his pupil’s next opponent, and it’s not Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Azamat “Ozzy” Dugulubgov has seemingly revealed who his next opponent inside the Octagon will be.

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen warns Conor McGregor that Israel Adesanya is coming for his spot: “ Izzy is coming for top draw in this sport”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes there is a chance Israel Adesanya could overtake Conor McGregor and become the biggest draw in the UFC.

Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dominick Cruz expresses concern over Stipe Miocic’s training regiment: “You’re not fighting a fire, you’re fighting Jon Jones”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Dominick Cruz has questioned the training of Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 295 clash with Jon Jones later this year.

Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney plans to prove Nazim Sadykhov is not the "guy he thinks he is" with a first-round finish at UFC Vegas 77

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Terrance McKinney is excited to show off his improvements.