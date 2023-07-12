Georges St-Pierre names the Diaz brothers as potential grappling opponents: “Fans will want to see”

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has some names in mind for his grappling debut.

Lost in the madness of International Fight Week was the announcement that ‘Rush’ is back. Well, not entirely. Georges St-Pierre last competed in 2017, scoring a submission win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. While he’s not returning to the cage, he will be hitting the mats later this year.

During UFC 290 fight week, the Canadian announced his plans to grapple at Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December. The grappling match will be his first combat sports appearance in six years, but he’s not worried. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Georges St-Pierre discussed his excitement to return to competition.

There, Georges St-Pierre named both Nick and Nate Diaz as potential grappling opponents. The Canadian has a lengthy history with the brothers. In March 2013, he defended welterweight gold against Nick Diaz, defeating him by unanimous decision. Over a decade later, Georges St-Pierre believes fans would be interested in the potential matches.

“It will be a, there’s a few names that could be good,” St-Pierre stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a potential grappling opponent. “There’s a few names it’s just, I think I need to have someone who is a formidable opponent. You know what I mean? One that fans want to see me compete against.”

He continued, “I think there’s many guys that could be an option, guys that are veteran fighters that have a good grappling background. I’m talking about maybe the Diaz brothers. I’m a competitive guy, and something like that, fans will want to see… I think it’s up to the audience to choose who they would like to see, and I think it needs to be a formidable opponent too.”

