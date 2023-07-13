Henry Cejudo argues that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT: “Numbers don’t lie”

By Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Henry Cejudo is arguing that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC

It was just this past Saturday that Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, recorded his 5th successful title defence.  It was Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) vs Yair Rodriguez (16-4 MMA) at UFC 290 where ‘The Great’ defeated ‘El Pantera’ via TKO at 4:19 of round 3.

Following the victory, many have suggested that ‘Alexander the Great’ should be given GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status in the featherweight division.

Henry Cejudo is saying not so fast, speaking on his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old explained:

“If I was in Volkanovski’s shoes… I would fight Islam. You have six (five) title defenses now. You’re two (three) away from beating José Aldo for the most title defenses in featherweight history. But, you go up a weight class, win the lightweight title… That puts you in a different category.”

Continuing Cejudo claimed numbers don’t lie saying (h/t MMANews):

As of right now, just based off of numbers, José Aldo is still the best featherweight of all time. Just based off numbers. I’m not saying the best-ever featherweight, but through facts and through numbers, it’s still José Aldo. You forget the special things that José Aldo (did) and the wrestlers he has beaten… Numbers do not lie.”

José Aldo (31-8 MMA) retired from the UFC in September of last year after a legendary career with the promotion.

Aldo held the UFC/WEC featherweight title from November 2009 to December 2015, accumulating a division-record of nine title defences. ‘Junior’ beat the likes of Frankie Edgar, Urijah Faber, Marlon Vera, Chad Mendes, Kenny Florian, Chan Sung Jung, Cub Swanson and many others.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Volkanovski has more work to do before being honoured with GOAT status?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo UFC

