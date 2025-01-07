UFC CEO Dana White joins the Board of Directors at Meta: “The future of AI!”

UFC CEO Dana White has joined Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

It’s no secret that the 55-year-old promoter has been attempting to expand his business portfolio lately. After over two decades as the face of the UFC, Dana White founded the slap-fighting league ‘PowerSlap’ in early 2023. While that promotion has largely received negative reviews, he has no plans of shutting down the league.

Furthermore, Dana White has signaled a move into the boxing world as well. Having co-promoted Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in August 2017, the UFC CEO has promised to come into the sport “guns blazing” later this year. However, White now has yet another job on his hands.

Earlier today, Dana White and Meta announced that the 55-year-old promoter has joined the company’s Board of Directors. In a post on social media, the UFC CEO wrote that he’s excited for the opportunity to join the tech juggernaut. As a longtime proponent of AI, White is excited to work on that end of things alongside Mark Zuckerberg.

I love social media. And I’m excited to be a small part of the future of AI and emerging technologies. @Meta pic.twitter.com/Amh5W728og — danawhite (@danawhite) January 6, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White named to META’s Board of Directors by Mark Zuckerberg

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board.” Dana White stated in a recent press release. “I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future. I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”

“Dana, John [Elkann] and Charlie [Songhurst] will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables, and the future of human connection.” Mark Zuckerberg added in the release earlier today.

For what it’s worth, today’s announcement didn’t come as a massive surprise. Over the last few years, Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg have become very close. The latter is also a massive MMA fan, who has had the opportunity to train with the likes of Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski. The billionaire was even in the corner of ‘The Great’ last year at UFC 298.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you think Dana White’s decision to join Meta will affect the company?